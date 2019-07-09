Whiteland Exchange breaking ground on $167 million Speculative Buildings in Whiteland

Jones Development and the Town of Whiteland will be breaking ground on the Whiteland Exchange, which will be located on a 167-acre land site at the intersection of I-65 and Whiteland Road in Whiteland. The development will include modern industrial buildings designed for logistics, advanced manufacturing and related uses.

Jones Development of Kansas City, Missouri is currently working on the first two buildings of 436,800 square feet and 168,480 square feet of a total planned 2.4 million square foot speculative industrial development. Jones Development has developed more than 150 facilities across 36 states, totaling more than 13 million square feet of industrial development.

The town of Whiteland is excited to not only collaborate with Jones Development, but also for the opportunity and economic development that this brings to Whiteland and Johnson County.

Media are invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony, which will take place at 1 p.m. and include remarks from company leadership and local officials.

WHAT: Whiteland Exchange groundbreaking

WHERE: Whiteland Road East off I-65 (exit 95), Whiteland, IN 46184

(south side of the road)

WHEN: July 15, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Please RSVP to Carmen Parker at adminasst@whitelandin.us or (317) 535-5531.