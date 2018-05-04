When houses fight back

By Rick Hinton

I’ve written in the past about our future retirement home in Kentucky. It was my mom’s house, and she died there. Before her death all kinds of strange things happened. The house toned down somewhat after she was gone, but not completely. Much like us, houses don’t like change. They have a personality all their own. And … it might just have everything to do with spiritual residents now calling it “their” home, coexisting—sometimes with a dominant personality—with those of us still breathing. It’s been known to happen. I believe that’s the case with our home down south.

Our friend Jennifer is house sitting. It was a mutual arrangement. The personality of a house doesn’t like to suddenly become dormant, sitting empty. It needs to be lived in. She pays the utilities and takes care of it. However, it was a tumultuous start for her. The house and residing spooks don’t like strangers and let her know about it. Jennifer is stubborn and rode it out. These days there’s a comfortable cohabitation. It only stirs up when the normal routine changes. Then, the house decides to fight back! And I get a phone call …

We had a yearly termite inspection done just recently. The technician was in the crawl space under the house doing his examination when he heard footsteps pacing on the floor above him. They were frantic, taking the same path over and over. He thought Jennifer had come home, but she hadn’t. She was at work. This is not the first time this has happened! It’s a small town and word gets around. I imagine soon it will be impossible to get service people out there.

Jennifer’s close friend moved into the house next door. It was good for her; it gets lonely out on a dead-end drive on a ridge above a cove on Lake Cumberland. The nights are blacker than black. While visiting her friend, Jennifer sent her back over to her house to retrieve something. Her friend entered the front door (doors are seldom locked in Jamestown) and immediately heard noises in the hallway leading to the two front bedrooms. She peeked around the corner and watched a bedroom door opening and shutting. It would latch, then repeat the routine. She returned to her house next door and informed Jennifer she would never go back into the house without her. This is the same bedroom Laura and I have had past experiences, and the very one we will sleep in later this summer when we visit.

I think that spooks sharing residence effectively adopt us. We become “their” people. They watch, listen, interact, and become a part of our family. Yet, when the routine of the house changes, they react! We haven’t been down to the house in over a year. I can only wonder what kind of a reception we will receive.