When a beloved pet passes on …

People who lose a beloved pet might compare the pain to grieving a family member. Today, I’m feeling the pain, and I expect to for some time. Last Saturday, my wife, Laura, and I had her dog, Norm, put to sleep. The decision was difficult to make, but in the end it was the right one. I’ve spent the last five years with 12-year-old Norm, who was not expected to make it past 10. This does little to ease the pain.

Norm was a Saint Bernard/retriever mix, a big dog with a booming bark and a wagging, bushy tail. Laura, at the time a single mom with two teenage daughters and a toddler son, took the pudgy ball of fur into her family, almost regretting that decision the first year. Norm — named after the character on TV’s “Cheers” — chewed on anything in sight and mouthed his way through two walls of drywall. He eventually behaved appropriately, settling down to become a gentle fixture, transitioning from one living situation to another. He took each change in stride.

Norm never met a stranger. He was a friend to the neighborhood kids and any who visited, always eliciting “Norm!” — just as the patrons of Cheers did when the human Norm entered the bar. When Laura’s apartment was burglarized just before she and I married, I imagine Norm wagged his tail, was petted by the thieves and helpfully showed them where everything was kept. He had no malice for anyone. He did have one habit: You could never touch his feet. It made him grumpy!

Because of the mixture of his breeds — and his size and weight — our veterinarian gave him a 10-year life span; he went two years beyond that, but we all noticed he was slowing down. Living in a trilevel house with stairs became a challenge. He acquired severe joint disorder. He could no longer sleep at the foot of our bed upstairs, or by the fireplace downstairs; these were the things he had loved. We had to help him get up two stairs on the backyard porch to come inside. His expressive eyes always looked at us in bewilderment. He’d gotten older, well beyond his prime. And in many ways, I believe he knew the end was near.

The loss of a pet is devastating. The grief carries on for some time. Pets love us unconditionally. They’re not critical, always giving back positively. Norm did! We’re their entire world, and through their devotion they become family. Norm did!

There’s the subject of paranormal visitations from our departed pets. Can they? Do they? Well, now that you mention it ….