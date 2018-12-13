What’s egg-zactly wrong with eggs?

By Wendell Fowler

“Why’d the chicken cross the road?” To escape the vilification of cholesterol. Truth is, piles of research underline cholesterol plays a very important role essential to every cell membrane.

For millennia the egg has been a symbol of earth, fertility and rebirth. Ancients related the “orb of new life” to creation, believing earth was born from the cosmic egg featured in the earliest beliefs of India, Egypt, Greece and Phoenicia. Brahma, the Hindu creator, appeared from a golden egg that floated in universal waters while Chronos, the Greek personification of time, produced an egg from which the world’s creator emerge.

The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee and Washington Post state: “cholesterol is not considered a nutrient of concern for overconsumption.” That sentence should change how Americans perceive cholesterol-containing eggs, shrimp and dairy. Finally, responsible recommendations are catching up with the evidence; tell-tailing dietary cholesterol bears little impact on a person’s risk of heart disease.

Research by the University of South Florida, the Japan Institute of Pharmacovigilance, Sweden, UK, Ireland, U.S. and Italy suggest that contrary to belief, LDL is not the bad guy. It’s inflammation caused by the astonishingly uneducated RDAs of the Standard American Diet.

Anti-inflammatory cholesterol responds to inflammation in the cardiovascular system. If over time, inflammation conflagrates and cholesterol cannot compensate, heart disease sets in and LDL cholesterol gets blamed.

The Journal of Psychiatric Research published that folks with low total cholesterol levels and depression were seven times more likely to die prematurely from unnatural causes such as suicide and accidents. Extremely low levels aren’t just due to statin drugs. There can be other factors too. Statins might influence a person’s aggressive behaviors, increasing or decreasing their irritability and violent tendencies. Men taking statins typically become less aggressive, while women on statins tend to become more aggressive, according to the journal PLOS One.

According to a Honolulu-Asia aging study, low LDL is associated with an increased risk of Parkinson’s. The association was more noticeable for men 71-75 years.

WebMD cackles that egg yolks are storerooms of cholesterol (brain food), saturated fat, vitamins, minerals and contain 55-75 calories, clean protein, vitamins A, B6, Iron, B12 and carotenoids. Eggs also hold vitamin D, which helps keep aging bones strong.

The only thing wrong with cholesterol is the bad rap it’s been given by the billion-dollar statin industry. Not at all saying get off statins! Practice moderation and forage your symbols of earth and rebirth from local sources.