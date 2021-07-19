West Perry library branch grand opening

Last Saturday, the southside celebrated the opening of a brand new library branch.

The new $9.2 million branch encompasses 24,000-square-feet and fills a service gap in the growing Perry Township community. Patrons will find a varied collection of materials at the branch, including materials in Spanish and children’s Burmese language materials to support the diverse community of immigrants who live on Indy’s south side.

The branch utilizes solar panels that generate 75% of the annual electricity needed to power the building.

After the Fountain Square library branch closed in May 2020, approved bonds from the Indianapolis City Council helped fund this new branch. This branch was included in a total of $58 million in bonds for library improvements across branches.

“The West Perry staff is very excited to open our new branch, work with our community partners and meet our patrons,” Peggy Wehr, the new manager of the branch, said in a press release. “This branch will fill the service gap in Perry Township and allow us to offer our patrons an opening day materials collection of 60,000 items, programming opportunities as well as provide a meeting space for our community.”

The new branch amenities include:

203-person meeting room

A fireplace

Multiple study spaces

Drive-up return box

A marketplace

Computer stations

Children and teen-specific zones

Outdoor patio space

For more information about the library and other branches, visit their website.

The library is now open to the public and is located at 6650 S Harding St. Indianapolis, In, 46217