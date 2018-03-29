Welcome and farewell

Manda Newlin joins The Southside Times as editor Nicole Davis steps down

Manda Newlin joins our team as editor of The Southside Times. She takes over for Nicole Davis, who led the publication for six years.

An Indiana native, Manda grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Indiana University–Bloomington with degrees in journalism and psychology. Over the last two decades, she has worked in corporate and marketing communications, and was a frequent contributor to The Indianapolis Star.

Manda lives on the Southside with her husband, Jay (a Purdue grad), and three children, Drew, Seth and Gwyndolyn. Her favorites are many: writing, live music, road trips, photography, summer nights, piping hot beverages, BBC TV shows, afternoon naps and Hallmark movies. Manda volunteers as a camp counselor, where her primary duty is eradicating spiders, and she takes an annual mission trip with middle school students.

Connect with Manda on Twitter at @MandaNewlin or by email to manda@icontimes.com.

As we say hello to Manda, we must bid a bittersweet farewell to Nicole Davis.

Nicole became part of our team in 2010 as an intern, coming with a degree in journalism from Indiana University. She was promoted to editor in 2012 and has consistently managed the publication with excellence and care.

In her role as editor, Nicole has had an impact on the Southside community.

“Your reporting was excellent and complete,” stated Dennis Buckley, mayor of Beech Grove, in an email. “You spent many hours out and about, and it showed in your reporting.”

“On the behalf of the Chin Community of Indiana, I would like to voice our appreciation for your interest and coverage of our community events and members of our community. You will be missed,” stated Peter Thawnghmung of the Chin Community of Indiana.

“You could always count on Nicole to attend just about every event or meeting and then report on the happenings,” stated James W. Coffman, Eckstein Shoe Store. “There are a lot of good things happening, and Nicole always ensured those things and people were recognized.”

Nicole now takes on an exciting new role. She and her husband, Chris, will welcome their first child — a boy — in April.