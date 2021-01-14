Weisenbach to serve as Roncalli president

Chuck Weisenbach, principal of Roncalli High School, was recently named the next president of Roncalli High School.

Weisenbach, a 1979 graduate of Roncalli, will start his new duties on July 1, 2021. Following a national search, the Office of Catholic Schools in collaboration with the Roncalli High School President Search Committee, approved the hiring of Weisenbach as president. He succeeds Father Bob Robeson, interim president, and Dr. Joe Hollowell, who retired as president on June 30, 2020. Weisenbach has served Roncalli for 37 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal.

Mr. Weisenbach’s experience extends beyond school administration. He has served in leadership roles on the Indiana Department of Education Principal’s Advisory Group and Indiana Department of Education Private School representative for Indiana standardized test review. His awards include Archdiocesan Principal of the Year, Archdiocesan nomination for the National Catholic Education Association outstanding leadership award (Lead, Learn, Proclaim nomination).

Under Mr. Weisenbach’s leadership as principal, Roncalli High School has been recognized by the United States Department of Education as a Blue-Ribbon School of Excellence three times.