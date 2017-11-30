Weekly Movie Review: Wonder

Wonder: touching, feel good film

Whoever said too much of a good thing is bad, is flat out wrong. For instance, can anyone make a compelling argument why you wouldn’t want more vacation days? How about another zero added to your paycheck? See, two great examples where a lot more of something desirable would go a long way. One new film looks at kindness and how even just a little bit can greatly affect those around us.

Wonder is the story of 10-year-old Auggie Pullman who was born with a facial deformity. In order to shelter young Auggie from stares and cruel comments, he has been homeschooled by his mother (Julia Roberts). However, feeling that Auggie will have to learn how to deal with the real world at some point, Auggie’s father (Owen Wilson) suggests enrolling him in public school. Initially, she objects to the idea, but his mother eventually relents and Auggie sets off for fifth grade.

As is to be expected, his classmates are anything but kind as they ridicule, mock and taunt Auggie in front of him and behind his back. Failing to fit in or be accepted by his peers, Auggie is ready to go back to being homeschooled. However, a rather unexpected event happens, something neither Auggie’s father, mother or older sister saw coming: Auggie makes a friend. This simple act of kindness – just being a friend- ends up changing Auggie, his family and his entire school.

While the story is rather simple, it has been done before in other films. However, Wonder incorporates some features to help to set it apart from the rest. Instead of solely focusing on Auggie’s struggle at school, the film is told from several other characters’ perspectives. We see how having a brother with special needs affects his sister, her best friend and also get a glimpse of Auggie’s best friend’s point of view.

As a result, some issues do arise with this direction. A fourth of the way into the film, it switches gears and explores another character but for entirely too long and there are problems with consistency when this happens. The film also never really explores Auggie’s parents. Instead, they feel more like stand-ins, without a whole lot of purpose in the film. While Roberts and Wilson are fine in their respective roles, they aren’t given much to do.

Wonder isn’t a perfect film and nearly every single scene tries to make you cry; nevertheless, it’s still incredibly touching, enjoyable and an important film to see. 3.5 out of 5.