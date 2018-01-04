Weekly Movie Review: Top 10 films of 2017

Top 10 films of 2017

As 2018 gets underway, let’s take a quick look back at the films of 2017. Without a doubt the biggest takeaway from 2017 – as far as film is concerned – was the tremendously weak summer box office. Nevertheless, there were still a number of films throughout the year that were of note.

A few of these are sure to be remembered come award season and others most assuredly will not. Regardless, here are my top 10 films of 2017.

10. Table 19 –A funny, lighthearted film boasting a terrific cast, with Anna Kendrick as the lead. Once you think you’ve figured out where the story is going, it takes a completely unexpected, but welcomed turn.

9. IT – Creepy, chilling and freaky only begin to describe this horror classic. If there was ever a film that keeps you on the edge of your seat, this is the one. Not generally a big fan of horror flicks, but this is definitely a film to check out unless you have a fear of clowns, of course.

8. Baby Driver – Bank heists, fast cars and rollicking, feel-good tunes and an awesome cast highlight this film. Despite a somewhat questionable ending, Baby Driver still manages to be a terribly fun ride and then some.

7. Detroit – Strong performances and even stronger direction highlight this fact-based flick. Probably a little too long, but it’s still easily one of the best films 2017 provided.

6. The Big Sick – Sweet. Funny. Heartbreaking. This quirky, indie romantic comedy is an most enjoyable watch. Despite being slow in a few places, The Big Sick still manages to make its way onto my list.

5. Patti Cake$ – Patti Cake$ is an inspiring well-written, well-acted flick about chasing your dreams, no matter the obstacles. It’s hard not to like this one.

4. Dunkirk –The story, the direction and the breathtaking cinematography are all sights to behold. Christopher Nolan shows why he’s considered one of the best directors working today. Check out Dunkirk, you won’t be disappointed.

3. Shape of Water – Definitely not one for everyone. But for those interested, they’ll witness a director at the top of his game. The excellent performances of Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Michael Shannon don’t hurt either.

2. Lady Bird – Excellent writing and directing are on full display with this one, but it’s the performances of Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf that separate it from other such films.

1. Darkest Hour – Gary Oldman delivers the performance of the year as Winston Churchill in this surprisingly fast-paced drama. Watching him bring this monumental historical figure to live is such a treat to witness. Darkest Hour is without a doubt the best film of 2017.