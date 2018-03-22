Weekly Movie Review: Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider: Fun film despite major script issues

Whether in film franchises or TV shows, reboots are all the rage. Turn on your TV and you’ll see an ad for some show returning from the 1990s … with the original cast! Fuller House, Roseanne and Will & Grace all recently reemerged, and the film industry isn’t immune from this fad. The Star Trek, Halloween and Mad Max series are being reimagined for today’s audiences. And almost like a legal requirement, the Batman franchise produces new films and a new caped crusader every few years.

One new release is the first in what’s likely a rebooted series about a fierce female video game character.

Tomb Raider is the origin story of Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander). When we meet Lara, she is struggling through life, trying to scrap together a few bucks by delivering food on her bike throughout London. As is usually the case, there’s more here than meets the eye. Lara actually comes from a wealthy family and has a vast fortune awaiting her. All she has to do is sign papers and she’s set for life. But putting pen to paper proves difficult, because that would mean her father, who disappeared seven years ago, is dead.

Believing her father is alive, Lara sets out to find him. Along the way, she gets in over her head. She’s soon stranded on an island, where she encounters well-armed murderers bent on uncovering a centuries-old mystery. The situation gets bleaker for Lara before it gets better.

The biggest issue with the 2018 reincarnation of Tomb Raider is the script. Terribly uneven, this film is unsure who or what it wants to be. The first half plays like The Da Vinci Code. Lara unlocks puzzle after puzzle, clue after clue, with little action. The plot then makes a sharp turn into intense action, with bullets flying everywhere.

Despite the movie’s identity issues, Vikander shines as the iconic character. She dives head first into the role, giving a strong performance and having plenty of fun in the process.

Tomb Raider is enjoyable even with the script issues. It’s worth checking out. 3.5 out 5.