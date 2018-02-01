Weekly Movie Review: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: Terrific performances in this Oscar nominee

January and February typically bring cold, harsh weather, making even the slightest travel difficult and often leaving the roads around the Circle City resembling Swiss cheese. Another unfortunate thing those dreaded months are known for are the absolute terrible selection of films that begin popping up at the theaters. However, with Oscar nominations recently unveiled, a number of those films are still hanging around theaters. So, instead of subjecting myself to something that promises to be downright awful, I decided to check an Oscar-nominated film I missed the first time around.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is the story of a mother, Mildred Hayes, struggling with the loss of her daughter, who was brutally raped and burned alive. Mildred, feeling the police department have not made significant progress in the seven months since her daughter’s murder, takes matters into her own hands. She does exactly what the title of the film suggests – sets up three billboards outside the small town with a fairly provocative statement about the police department.

As to be expected, these billboards don’t sit well with many of the people of the small town, especially the police officers. Despite the loud and even, at times, violent objections to Mildred’s billboards, she refuses to take them down. However, while Mildred’s anger towards the police and everyone in general is completely understandable, it begins to have unintended and unforeseeable consequences. Ultimately, Mildred must do the impossible and forgive in some form or another because as one character in the film states “anger begets more anger.”

If you’re looking for a better acted film, you’re unlikely to do better than Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. There are absolutely no weak performances in the entire film. Frances McDormand as Mildred picked up a Best Actress Oscar nomination and Woody Harrelson was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Both nominations are entirely deserving as they turn in notable performances. However, if Sam Rockwell, does not win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work here then something is terribly wrong. He really does steal each and every scene. If not for Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour, Rockwell’s performance here would’ve been the best of the year.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is an Oscar-nominated film boasting several Oscar-nominated performances. While, at times difficult to watch, the relevance of the story and dazzling performances are reason to check this one out. 4.5 out of 5.