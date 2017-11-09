Weekly Movie Review: Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok: Weak story, unnecessary film

For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention for the last 15 years, superhero films are extremely lucrative, especially if you slap the Marvel logo across it. Fan boys, (and fan girls) and seemingly everyone else will immediately rush out on opening weekend for anything with the Marvel symbol. The film could be centered on some obscure character from the 1970s and the film’s opening weekend haul is likely to be in the neighborhood of $100 million. Knowing all this and in their apparent quest to cover our television and theater screens with anything and everything Marvel, the company’s latest recently opened.

Thor: Ragnarok is Marvel’s third film about the mythological Norse god of thunder. As the film opens, we first meet our hammer-wielding protagonist in an extremely precarious position. However, through his godly strength Thor escapes and makes his way back to his home planet, Asgard. Upon his arrival, he soon learns that his ever-mischievous brother, Loki, has essentially removed his father from the throne. As one can expect, this doesn’t sit real well with the Avenger. Loki’s act inadvertently sets world-alternating events in motion.

The long, lost sister of Thor and Loki, Hela, the goddess of death, assumes the throne of Asgard. Naturally, being the goddess of death, Hela’s intentions for the people of Asgard aren’t the most pleasant. Unfortunately, Thor has been banished to yet another world while Hela begins to bring about destruction on Asgard and its inhabitants. Thor, Loki and another Avenger, who has a bit of an anger problem, race against the clock in order to stop Hela and save Asgard from total annihilation.

Much like the first two films in the Thor series, Thor: Ragnarok is fitted with an extremely weak, fairly lackluster story. These characters aren’t doing anything we haven’t seen them do 10 times before. Instead of moving along the stories of these much beloved comic book characters, the film feels fairly pointless, produced solely for the intention of collecting even more money for Marvel and Disney.

The film also tries its hand at comedy. The filmmakers have a fair amount of fun with these characters, implementing slapstick, puns and even some wittiness as it refers back to other films in the Avenger’s universe. However, Thor: Ragnarok isn’t nearly as funny or clever as it wants you to believe. The jokes, like the story, become old and tired very early, making for an often painful viewing process.

Thor: Ragnarok isn’t a terrible film; it’s just an extremely unnecessary and despite its best efforts, an unfunny one. Here’s hoping Marvel’s next attempt is much, much better. 2.5 out 5.