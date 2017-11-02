Weekly Movie Review: Thank you for Your Service

Thank You for Your Service: questionably written, well-acted flick

As the saying goes, “war is hell.” At times, though, war is a necessary evil but the conflict can result in long-lasting, life altering ramifications for both the victor and the loser. In addition to the obvious physical scarring, those who have served sometimes suffer emotional and mental wounds, which, sadly, often go undetected.

Thank You for Your Service is the true story of three soldiers returning from a tour of duty in Iraq and the difficulties they encounter during their return to civilian life. The film begins with a plane full of soldiers landing back in the good ‘ole US of A. Family and friends stand on the tarmac awaiting their heroes’ triumphant return home, armed with an abundance of hugs and kisses. However, things are not as a pleasant as they first appear on the surface.

All three characters soon begin exhibiting obvious signs of post traumatic stress disorder. A deadly occurrence forces them to reexamine their current situation and seek treatment. After realizing they need help to process what happened during combat, they basically get the middle finger from the government. Due to bureaucratic red tape at the veterans’ affairs office, wait times for the psychiatric care they need can take up to a year.

Things continue to spiral downward for our three characters. For instance, one of the three comes home to find his girlfriend has moved out and taken nearly everything with her. A second character, who soon learns he is going to become a father, turns to a life of crime in order to provide for his child. The third character seems completely uninterested in fatherhood and his marriage and starts exhibiting suicidal behavior.

As what can be easily gleaned from the summary, Thank You for your Service isn’t exactly the most lighthearted and uplifting of films. It’s also not the best written either. Except for the three main characters, nobody else is really fleshed out at all and even then, most of the time, our three protagonists feel more like their symptoms and not actual people. The film never really allows the audience to settle in and get to know the characters.

Even with some flawed writing, Miles Teller turns in another strong performance as a veteran dealing with severe mental anguish. He’s easily the brightest aspect of a film shining the light on an important and often over looked topic. 3 out of 5.