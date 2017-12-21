Weekly Movie Review: The Shape of Water

The Shape of Water: An expertly made, enormously entertaining flick

Boy meets girl. Boy is smitten from the very beginning. Girl is intrigued at first, but unsure for a whole host of reasons. She then starts to come around to the idea of being with this guy, but something happens which makes her second guess herself only to come around as the couple ends up happily ever after by the conclusion. Whether it’s in the form of a TV show, a made-for-TV movie, a soap opera, or a trashy romance novel, this formula is probably pretty recognizable. One new film takes this idea of a love story and goes in a very different direction.

The Shape of Water is the story of Elisa, a mute janitor working in a government research facility during the 1960s. Due in large part to her physical disability, Elisa leads an extremely solitary life. Her only human interaction comes in the form of her just-as-alone next-door neighbor, a closeted gay, unemployed artist in his 50s, and her best friend at work, Zelda. In addition to being painfully alone, Elisa has a detailed, routine and boring life. However, things soon change dramatically.

One day at work, Elisa happens to come across a mysterious, mermaid-like creature that the government is secretly housing in the facility. Her initial intrigue with the creature soon blossoms into a genuine friendship and ultimately, a much deeper connection. Soon enough, Elisa is forced to make a series of decisions that puts her and the lives of her neighbor and Zelda in jeopardy.

Right off the bat, the first thing one notices about The Shape of Water is the expert cinematography work. The film begins with a voiceover as the camera pans a series of underwater displays. Luckily, this extends throughout the entirety of the film’s nearly two-hour run time. The beautiful contrasting hues in nearly every scene are a sight to see. Additionally, the film’s story is so different and unique and the characters so well drawn that your attention never wanes in the slightest.

The Shape of Water also features a number of delightful performances. Sally Hawkins, as Elisa, is rightfully garnering a ton of attention for her work here. She is nothing short of terrific. However, Michael Shannon, as the film’s maniacal, creepy and driven villain, is the true definition of a scene-stealer. He manages to keep the audience on edge, because you’re never quite sure what he’s going to do next.

The Shape of Water is a film that showcases excellence on a number of fronts: cinematography, directing, writing and acting. It’s one to catch for sure. 4.5 out of 5.