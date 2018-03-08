Weekly Movie Review: Red Sparrow

Red Sparrow: too long, too slow, but still marginally entertaining

International espionage and all of its surrounding mystery and intrigue has proven to be a fertile subject for films. There are literally dozens of James Bond flicks, tons of Mission Impossibles, several Jason Bourne films and hundreds of others I’m unable to recall at this time. As of late the women have been getting in on the act, showing off their skill in the world of action/espionage. Last year’s Atomic Blonde was a welcomed surprise and Wonder Woman was one of the biggest films of 2017. Already in March, we get another with a female character trying her hand in the world of espionage.

Red Sparrow is the story of Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence), a celebrated Russian ballerina, whose career is cut short after a gruesome injury, which may or may not have been an accident. Dominika’s future looks bleak, to say the least. Looking to provide for her mother’s medical needs and with no other options available, Dominika is sent off to a secret Russian intelligence school to be trained in the world of espionage.

Despite several violent and bloody mishaps, Dominika is extracted from her training and thrust into international espionage. She’s given a new identity, a new hair color and given a mission to locate and eliminate a mole in the Russian government, who has been working with the CIA, helping to deliver vital intelligence information to the Americans. It’s a mission where failure equals certain and painful death. The deadly mission is only made more difficult with a number of unexpected twists and turns where not everybody is exactly who they seem.

Easily the most infuriating aspect of Red Sparrow is the absurd amount of time it takes for film to get into its central story. Red Sparrow is a little under two and a half-hours long and more than a hour of the film is spent developing our characters, understanding their wants, needs and fears. The only problem being is that we get a sense of everyone within the first 10 minutes or so. Everyone is cold, detached and willing to kill anyone and everyone if it means furthering their mission, basically every character in every spy thriller.

Despite the first hour, which is at times, difficult to watch given how long it takes to get to the actual story, it’s still more than enjoyable with plenty of twists and turns. There’s plenty of swift, hand-to-hand combat, which usually ends in a dead body or two and a bloody mess.

Red Sparrow isn’t an awful film; it’s a decent and entertaining one. It’s just too long, moves a snail’s pace and Lawrence’s Russian accent is at times laughably bad. 3 out of 5.