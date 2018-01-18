Weekly Movie Review: The Post

The Post: Hanks, Streep shine

For as long as one can remember, the White House and the press have had a somewhat adversarial relationship. Both hope to use one another as a means of achieving goals. The press is looking to inform and educate the electorate on the latest happenings at the White House. On the other hand, the White House uses the press as a way to communicate with the public, push for specific policies or agenda items. However, often times these goals aren’t easily achievable, at least at the same time, causing friction between the two. One recently released film details a specific, memorable time when the White House and press were on very different sides.

The Post, set in the 70s, is the story of The Washington Post as they get their hands on the Pentagon Papers. The top secret documents prepared by Department of Defense detail the United States’ involvement, both politically and militarily, in Vietnam from the 1940s to the mid 60s. Additionally, the papers also contain a record of government officials who felt Vietnam was a lost cause, despite sending young men over to the Asian country.

Prior to the Post getting ahold of the classified government documents, the New York Times had already printed a portion. However, the government takes quick legal action against the country’s most popular newspaper, threatening jail time if they continue to print the documents. Knowing this, The Washington Post has a dilemma on their hands: do they publish the documents and face jail time or sit on the explosive story instead? Complicating issues, The Post had recently gone public and a possible indictment obviously wouldn’t be the best thing for the company’s IPO.

As with any film starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, the performances are stellar. Both screen legends bring their A-game to this fact-based story. Neither overshadows the other as both are given adequate screen time to flex their acting muscles. The supporting performances are also strong; most notably Bob Odenkirk in a small, but critical role. Additionally, due to Steven Spielberg being behind the camera, the direction is of note as well. The film moves swiftly along, never lingering on a scene for longer than absolutely necessary.

If there is any flaw to the film it’s the predictability of the story. While the story for the most part is fairly interesting and engaging, it is rather unsurprising. Most of the scenes and character decisions can be seen from a mile away.

The Post is a fantastic, but mildly predictable film highlighted by the masterful work from three film legends – Streep, Hanks and Spielberg. 4 out of 5.