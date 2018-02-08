Weekly Movie Review: Peter Rabbit

Peter Rabbit: Hop over this one

Children’s films, if one were to actually go back and look at box office returns, have been some of the most profitable for studios. Not only do you as the loving, attentive parent have to purchase a ticket, but your child and their friends they bring along also requires one for entry too. Hollywood knows this all too well. Why else would they continue to turn them out as if they were going out of style? Regardless, Hollywood’s newest animated feature is about one of literature’s most beloved characters, Peter Rabbit.



Fans of the Beatrix Potter story are unlikely to spot many similarities between her tale of the mischievous rabbit and 2018’s film. However, much like the original story, Peter Rabbit begins with the title character and his fluffy siblings trying, once again, to enter Mr. McGregor’s garden. The rabbits succeed in their mission, get their fair share of vegetables and make it out safely. Peter Rabbit, unsatisfied with their take, decides to head back and is caught by old man McGregor. Peter is only saved from his demise as McGregor suffers a sudden fatal heart attack.

The woodland creatures take advantage of the situation, beginning to ravage the garden and party it up in McGregor’s house, making quite a mess of the place. However, a sizable wrench is thrown into the animal’s situation as McGregor’s long lost nephew comes to take care of his uncle’s affairs. Much like Old man McGregor, Peter Rabbit isn’t a fan of his nephew either. He and his siblings will stop at nothing to keep their lives of free vegetables intact, concocting plan after plan to rid themselves of McGregor’s nephew. Unfortunately, Peter makes an utter mess of things, destroying a house in the process. Racing against the clock, the rabbits attempt to mend both literal and figurative fences.

Peter Rabbit is, quite simply, a terribly conceived and horribly executed film. While the film does call itself Peter Rabbit, implying a remake of the original beloved story, it is not. Really the only similarity between the two is the name of the main characters. While the original story is a classic, the 2018 film has no chance of achieving such status. The story is nothing more than a mess of predictable, poorly written jokes with a forced, awkward love story.

The only thing keeping Peter Rabbit from being a total loss is catchy, rollicking and eclectic soundtrack. But even that is a bit of a stretch.

Peter Rabbit is a bad film that destroys a classic children’s tale. It’s one that Beatrix Potter would have certainly hated and you’re not likely to enjoy it much, either. 1.5 out 5.