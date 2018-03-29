Weekly Movie Review: Pacific Rim: Uprising

Pacific Rim: Uprising: A wholly and totally unnecessary film

There’s little else the film industry loves than sequels. Sure, we’ll get 15 films a year featuring characters with superhuman strength flying about as they battle some menacing villain, as they fight to save the world from total annihilation. But superhero flicks are often expensive to produce, whereas with most sequels all you have to do is throw together a story very similar to the first film and just add a number behind the title and often you’re good. This weekend again produced yet another Hollywood staple, the sequel.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is the follow up to 2013’s Pacific Rim, a film that tells the story of a group of humans battling monstrous sea creature as the fate of their world hangs in the balance. Flash forward a few years after conclusion of the first film, add new main characters and that’s where the sequel picks up. In the opening sequences, we meet our well-intentioned but troubled protagonist, Jake, during one his many illegal ventures. He’s quickly apprehended by the authorities and forced to make a decision: go to prison or complete his military service. With little to no options, Jake reluctantly heads back into the military.

However, this time Jake is playing the role of instructor, teaching young recruits how to battle the enormous beings that threaten their very existence. As luck would have it, a character from the first film makes a turn to the dark side. The entire world is soon in jeopardy and Jake and his ragtag group of recruits is forced to do battle against powerful, seemingly indestructible creatures. The fate of the world rests on their shoulders.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is a film with many, many flaws. The acting is subpar, the writing is pretty bad as well, but the pacing and direction are without a doubt its biggest issues. The film never gives the audience the chance to catch its breath; instead it jumps from one extended fight sequence to the next. In all honesty, it’s essentially a Transformers flick; the only thing missing is Michael Bay behind the camera.

In addition to the terrible pacing, the film also feels incredibly rushed and unfinished. At the conclusion, you’re left with a feeling of “that’s it?” Simply put, Pacific Rim: Uprising is a film that should have never been made. It’s wholly and completely unnecessary.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is a bad film and one to avoid at any and all costs. 2 out of 5.