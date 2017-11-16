Weekly Movie Review: Murder on the Orient Express

Murder on the Orient Express: Keeps you guessing, entertained

When looking for material for films, the written word is an area that has been used over and over again. Chances are good that for any given trailer you might view, the words “based on the best selling novel” are likely to appear somewhere in that advertisement. And honestly, why not? There’s already a built in audience, people have obviously responded favorably to the material so a film seems like the logical next step. One new film best on a classic, beloved novel recently opened in theaters.

Murder on the Orient Express, based on the book by Agatha Christie, is about what you might expect – a gruesome murder upon a lavish, decadent train. The film begins by introducing us to our main character, the eccentric and world-famous detective Hercule Poirot. We first encounter Poirot as he is solving a crime involving three warring religious groups. After successfully mediating a potentially volatile situation, Poirot is called away as his special skills are needed elsewhere.

However, it’s on his way that he encounters his most difficult case yet. A loud commotion during Poirot’s first night on the Orient Express leads to the discovery that one of the train’s occupant’s has been murdered. The investigation beings immediately and all of the train’s passengers are suspects. As Poirot’s investigation continues, he starts piecing together clues and somewhat develops a picture of the culprit. However, nothing is quite as it seems, and soon Poirot begins to question everything he believed.

Anyone with even a passing familiarity with the original story understands this is a murder mystery story. Needless to say, it’s pretty heavy-handed subject matter. However, a fair amount of comedy is interjected throughout, especially in the early portions of the film. The comedic elements feel awkward, clunky and terribly out of place. Thankfully, the film sheds quickly any attempts of being funny or humorous and settles into what it is: a murder-mystery/suspense film.

Murder on the Orient Express features an all-star cast. Unfortunately, due to the sheer amount of characters in the film, the talent of the actors is basically wasted. No one is allowed nearly enough time to shine and properly showcase their talent and no one feels adequately developed. It’s not until about halfway through the film until we begin learning about most of the characters.

However, one could do much worse than Murder on the Orient Express. Despite all of its flaws, the film is still a fun, entertaining movie that keeps you guessing. 3.5 out of 5.