Weekly Movie Review: The LEDO Ninjago Movie

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. In no other industry is this saying more apparent than the entertainment field. Turn on the television and you’ll eventually run into six different Law & Orders, five eerily similar sitcoms and CSI programs set in seven major U.S. cities. Head to the theater and chances are most of the films showing at any given time will be sequels, prequels or remakes. Keeping with this idea of churning out one like program after another, one such film recently opened in theaters.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is the third film featuring characters constructed entirely out of the popular children’s toy. Following the box office success of 2014’s The LEGO Movie and this year’s The LEGO Batman Movie, a third one was simply an inevitably. However, unlike the first two films, which are loosely connected, the third is a completely different story while introducing entirely new characters.

In the third entry of the LEGO film series, the evil Garmadon is once again threatening to take over and destroy the city of Ninjago. Fortunately for the residents of Ninjago there are some brave souls who have taken it upon themselves to stop Garmadon from completing his sinister plan. A group of teenage ninjas, each harnessing a special power specific to them, do battle against Garmadon and his evil henchmen. However, things go a bit awry when it’s discovered that one of the ninjas has a personal connection to Garmadon. From that point forward, the ninjas must incorporate all of their training if they are to save themselves and the city from Garmadon’s evil rule.

Much like the first two films, The LEGO Ninjago Movie has a short, sweet and easy to follow story. However, unlike the first two films, The LEGO Ninjago Movie is not nearly as well written. The charm of the first two films was that they were incredibly clever and easily enjoyed by both children and their parents. However, this is just not the case in this instance. While the film is mildly funny, with a witty line and here, it’s not nearly as crafty with the jokes, wordplay as its predecessors.

Additionally, while the film suffers from a lack of creativity in the writing the department, it makes for a film that is more than often boring and difficult to watch. Long periods of time pass between from one mildly amusing joke to the next and interest in the film can and does suffer as a result.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is a film that suffers in large part due to the success of its predecessors. The film never comes close to reaching the mark of either film in any aspect. Terribly disappointing. 2.5 out of 5.