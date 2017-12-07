Weekly Movie Review: Lady Bird

Lady Bird: Terrific film with two outstanding performances

Growing up can be a difficult, especially during the high school years. Teenagers generally want nothing more than to fit in and find acceptance amongst their peers. Being branded a social outcast in high school, as so many terribly written and acted CW televisions shows have shown, is devastating to the rest of one’s life. Regardless, acceptance is a major theme for teenagers – whether it is among friends, colleges, or even one’s own parents. One recently released film looks at this idea of fitting in, acceptance as through the eyes of a high school senior.

Lady Bird is the story of 17-year-old Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, who is generally unhappy with life and yearns for much, much more. She’s sick and tired of Sacramento, ashamed of her parent’s home, doesn’t care for her name and is constantly bickering with her mother. However, the issue that causes the most friction between Lady Bird and her mother is college. Lady Bird wants to go where she believes where all the art and culture resides: New York City. Her mother wants her to stay in the Golden State and further her education much closer to home.

Essentially, the film is the story of Lady Bird’s senior year. Being more artistically inclined, Lady Bird naturally gravitates toward the theater department. There her and her best friend, Julie, experience all the highs and lows typically associated with the average high school experience.

Much like every other similar film and television show, Lady Bird places an absurd amount of importance on what happens during our high school years. We see Lady Bird experience love, heartbreak, fights with friends and her mother, go to prom and finally graduate. However, while the story is very much like every other coming of age tale, the acting helps to set this one apart.

Saoirse Ronan as Lady Bird is, simply put, terrific. The array of emotions she portrays with her character ranges from likeable to downright mean, showing how diverse Ronan’s acting can be and it’s a performance that is likely to net her several award nominations. Laurie Metcalf as her mother is also a joy to watch, as the tough, but loving parent who wants nothing but the best for her child.

Lady Bird is a tremendous little film with two note worthy performances. It’s certainly one to catch this holiday season. 4.5 out of 5.