Weekly Movie Review: Game Night

Game Night: Fun abounds in the hilarious flick

Competition is an important, prominent aspect of our lives. Anyone searching for a job, looking to move up at his or her place of employment or to just simply keep his position at work, knows competition. And our entertainment is not immune to competition either – The Super Bowl, regardless of who’s playing, is year after year the most watched spectacle on television. Additionally, competition is also used as a way to relax. Many people gather for a night of board games amongst friends, general referred to as game night.

Game Night is the story of Max (Jason Bateman), Annie (Rachel McAdams) and their group of friends who get together every Friday night for an evening of board games, food and fun. But things have gotten noticeably stale and boring as of late and to make matters worse, Max is stressed about his over-achieving, overbearing brother’s upcoming visit. Max and Annie are also having issues getting pregnant, which adds strain to their marriage. Needless to say, Max and Annie a nice, peaceful game night is much needed. However, their latest game night turns out to be anything but uneventful.

This particular game night begins just as every other Friday evening. A few bring finger foods while others bring board games. However, armed men break in and someone is unexpectedly kidnapped, but it’s all just a part of an elaborate game… or is it?

Game Night is a film that succeeds primarily because of the charm, charisma and likability of its cast. Instead of an intricately written, complicated script, it allows its talented cast to shine. Bateman and McAdams, in particular, are both extremely likable, play well off one another and provide a fair amount of the laughs.

Now, just because the cast is front and center, with a particular emphasis on the comedic aspects, that’s not to say the story is weak. Quite the opposite. The script provides plenty of twists and turns which help to keep you interested and guessing. There are a few moments when the story gets slow but the talented and funny cast helps to make up for it.

Game Night is a hilarious film with a stellar cast and more than enough surprises. While it’s still early in 2018, Game Night is easily one of the best films that have hit the theaters this year. 4 out of 5.