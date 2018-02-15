Weekly Movie Review: Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Freed: A bad conclusion to an even worse series

For some reason, there is an annual tradition of using a rodent in order to determine the end of the winter season. Regardless of whether the little creature sees his shadow or not, the official end of winter is six weeks away from Groundhog’s Day, as I’m sure you’ve figured out. However, as the old saying goes all good things must come to an end. This old adage, likely, could easily be applied to instances of the difficult or problematic nature. “All bad things must come to an end.” Now, this weekend saw the conclusion of a series in which the preceding films have generally been pretty lousy.

Fifty Shades Freed is the third and final film based on the best-selling books of the same name. The latest entry in this racy series picks right up as the happy couple is tying the knot, in what else, but a fairytale wedding. Vows are exchanged, smiles abound, everyone is happy and everything is absolutely perfect. Anastasia and Christian jet set off on their honeymoon to France, checking out the usual tourist sights and soon they’re doing what made these books/movies so popular.

However, the honeymoon period soon comes to an end for Anastasia and Christian. Fit in between all the random sex scenes is a very soap opera-ish plot, in which a mysterious individual from Anastasia’s past wrecks havoc on her life. To add more absurdity to this very flimsy plot, this person may also have a connection to Christian’s past. Whatever will they do? Will they confront this person and continue living their fairytale life filled with whips and chains? The biggest question of all might be, does anyone really care?

Very similar to the two previous films, the attempts at acting and writing are laughably, horribly bad. Both actors are completely wooden as they spout hilariously bad dialogue without even the slightest hint of a personality. The writing and acting is inadvertently funny more than a couple times. For a film that is built on the chemistry between the two leads, there is absolutely none between them, even after two films.

The only thing that tops the acting in degrees of terribleness is the insane plot. It’s entirely something likely to be seen on a popular daytime soap opera. Quite simply, it’s ridiculous.

Fifty Shades Freed is the final film in this series and honestly, that’s probably the best thing that can be said about this film. See absolutely anything else. 1 out of 5.