Weekly Movie Review: Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour: Superb performance, terrific film

Throughout history there have been men and women whose decisions have shaped our world. Typically, these individuals are faced with a difficult set of circumstances, forced into situations that no one is likely to envy. However, there are just some leaders who, due to their fortitude, foresight and iron will, have gone down in history as monumental figures. George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. are just some of the names that instantly come to mind. One recently released film features another figure that has had a profound impact on our world.

Darkest Hour is the story of England and Winston Churchill during WWII. The film opens with England struggling to ward off the ever-advancing Nazi army as they have just invaded, taken over France and continue their march in Europe. To make matters worse, there is a crisis of leadership in England during this most trying of times. Parliament is clamoring for a change in leadership, having lost confidence in Neville Chamberlain. After much reluctance on behalf of those in leadership, Churchill is the new choice for the British Prime Minister.

While Churchill is acclimating himself to his new position, there are a number of pressing issues that must be dealt with immediately. Being in the midst of WWII, Churchill quickly assembles a team of advisors, which turns out to be more difficult than originally thought. Also, and what is primarily the film’s focus, is Churchill’s decision at Dunkirk. The Nazis have the beach surrounded with enemy aircraft hovering above the British and French forces. With the outlook bleak, Churchill is soon presented an out: begin peace negotiations with the Nazis. However, appeasement isn’t what Churchill and the British people have in mind.

In order to adequately pull off a film about such a monumental figure such as Winston Churchill, the lead performance had better be good. Luckily, that is the case and so much more. Gary Oldman, who is completely unrecognizable as the British Prime Minister, is terrific. If Oldman does not walk away with the Oscar for his work here, there is something dramatically wrong. As far as male performances go this year, nothing even comes close to matching Oldman here.

The only flaw with the entire film is that it doesn’t get into the personal life of Churchill, at all. However, thanks to the superb direction and Oldman’s masterful performance, this complaint is rather minuscule.

Darkest Hour is a thoroughly enjoyable film highlighted by what is likely Oldman’s Oscar-winning performance. 4.5 out of 5.