Weekly Movie Review: Only the Brave

Only the Brave: Well-acted, well-written tearjerker

Firefighters are obviously comprised of a special group of men and women. When most are running away from a burning building, firefighters run towards the engulfed structure. They commonly and willing put their lives on the line for total and complete strangers in need. An extraordinary high amount of courage and a special kind of character are obviously requirements for the job. One new film looks at a group of these quality individuals whom are put in a particularly trying situation.

Only the Brave is the true story of a group of firefighters in the western part of the country. The film begins with the group of brave men training, hoping to finally obtain certification as an elite group of firefighters who specifically battle wildfires. Throughout the film, the crew travels across a number of states fighting fires threatening towns and homes. After years and years of tireless effort, the crew is finally awarded their much sought after certification and they immediately rename themselves the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

While the film presents the heroic efforts of the crew, the film also delves into the personal lives of the crew. However, just as some of the more troubled members of the crew are beginning to get lives back on the right track, they meet with a most tragic ending. The 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona proves gets out of control quickly, killing a number of the crew.

While Only the Brave is similar to a number of films in that it retells the heroic efforts of the brave men who make the ultimate sacrifice, this one manages to separate itself from the pack. The performances of Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly are especially strong. Teller, who plays a troubled young man battling a drug habit with fatherhood on the horizon, shines the brightest and proves why he is one of the best young actors today. Brolin and Connelly both bring a fair and surprisingly unexpected amount of depth to their characters. When these kinds of characters, in these kinds of films are generally generically played and written, it’s a nice change of pace to see much, much more from the performances.

The film, while well acted and well written, is too entirely long. The film is nearly two and a half hours long and it could’ve easily been cut down. For instance, the film spends too much time early on meandering before actually getting to the central narrative.

Only the Brave is a surprisingly well-acted, fact-based film depicting real-life heroes. 3.5 out of 5.