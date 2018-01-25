Weekly Movie Review: 12 Strong

12 Strong: An extremely boring way to spend two hours

There are some events we’ll remember until the day we die. Our wedding day, the birth of a child and funerals of loved ones will remain with us forever. There are also memories of culturally and historically defining events that are also likely to stick with us. Those who remember the horrific events of 9/11 are likely to remember where they were when they first learned of that tragedy. One recently released film goes back to that terrible day and shares a story of those who attempted to make a difference in the days following 9/11.

12 Strong is the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan following the 9/11. They are entrusted with the difficult task of snuffing out the Taliban while ingratiating themselves with a local militia. As expected, their unfamiliarity with the land, language and customs makes for an extremely rocky start. To make their towering objective even more problematic, the brave, group of young must do so with a captain who has never experienced combat. Oh, they also have to do all of this in just three weeks in order to avoid the harsh Afghanistan winter.

With bullets flying and bombs going off all around, the brave group of men come up against some pretty insurmountable odds; one false move could result in death. In the end, the 12 men learn more about themselves and one another.

Unfortunately, the film is just not very well executed. The direction is poor, some of the acting is questionable, but the biggest problem is the writing. A majority of the film is spent simply talking about combat. The members of the team discuss the importance of their mission, what it means to them, their country and their family. Then the film sneaks in a scene or two of combat. Don’t blink or you might actually miss it. Then it’s back to the men talking about their mission and so on and so forth with very little actual combat ever shown.

It’s not that the film is terrible; it’s not. It likely won’t be the worst film of the year, not by a long shot. The problem arises because the film is just so long, and is more times than not incredibly, undeniably boring. 2 out 5.