Wanamaker Feed and Seed to host socially distant ‘Pictures with Santa’ event

Wanamaker Feed and Seed at 4410 Northeastern Ave. in Indianapolis is hosting a socially distanced Pictures with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at the Back Porch Garden & Pool.

Here is the 2020 layout:

1) Santa will sit on the same “country style” straw bale throne with a festive banner. He will sit 6 feet behind his visitors.

2) Every visitor is required to wear a mask until time of picture.

3) Goodwill donations are strongly encouraged, as this is an annual fundraiser for the Franklin Township charity organization, Mary Meier Needy Family Fund.

Suggested donation: $5

4) You take your own pictures this year, so don’t forget your camera!

Note: the picture with kids is what Santa’s “country style” throne looks like.

For more information, call (317) 862-4032 or go to Wanamaker Feed and Seed’s Facebook page.