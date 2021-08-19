WAMMFest is back after two years

On Aug. 21, Craig Park in Greenwood will be the home to the twelfth-annual WAMMFest. The one-day festival features local artists, makers, wineries and breweries and will have activities for people of all ages. We’ve compiled a list of common questions and answers for people in the community who haven’t attended WAMMFest or people who have gone but want to know more about this year’s festival. Tickets for the festival are $20, children 12 and under do not need a ticket.

Susan Decker, the PR representative for WAMMFest said there’s so much to be excited about the festival this year.

“I’m excited the events back up because we unfortunately had to miss last year,” Decker said. “It’s really great that we’re going to have this event again and it’s been two years at this point [since the last festival.]”

She said it’s one of her all-time favorite events because it’s so well organized and knowing that at the end of the day, all of the new proceeds are donated back to the community makes her feel good about the work she does for the festival.

What does WAMM stand for?

WAMM is an acronym that stands for:

Wine

Art

Music

Microbrew

Who organizes WAMMFest?

WAMMFest is organized by the Sertoma Club of Greenwood, a club founded in the late 1960s that focuses on fundraising and being involved in its community. Since 1966, the club has given around $765,000 back to the community through its various fundraisers and other events, according to their website.

All of the proceeds raised at their events are distributed directly back to the community to support youth, individual and community organizations.

Recently, WAMMFest helped the Greenwood Parks Department with a $20,000 donation, which was the largest donation ever given from the Sertoma Club, to build the city’s first splash pad featuring a fully accessible playground, walking trails and shade structures back in 2017.

What kind of music will be at WAMMFest?

There will be music for every kind of listener at the festival. From rock, hairbanger, blues, country and various cover bands.

“It doesn’t stop,” Decker said. “It’s a nonstop party.”

12-1 p.m. on the West Stage— That ‘90s Band: Performing rock and alternative hits from the 90s. You’ll hear songs from Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Weezer and more. That ‘90s Band has been creating and performing for a combined 30 years of experience. The band now consists of Neil Foraker who plays guitar and keyboards, Mike Fultz who plays guitar and backing vocals, Jon Lauman adding the drums and cymbals and finally Christopher Trueblood who plays bass and adds backing vocals.

1-2:30 p.m. on the East Stage — Toy Factory: Taking influence from jazz, gospel, classical, soul R&B, funk, rock and even a little bit of country, Toy Factory is a band that’ll make you want to jump up and make your way to the dance floor. With a lineup of Angela Smith providing vocals, Bruce “Bookie” Lismon providing drums and vocals, Charles Muldrow playing the keys and adding vocals, Daren Owens provding guitar, keys and vocals, Michael Hogan playing the bass and keys and Chris Brown on trumpet, Toy Factory performs and makes a non-stop party during their set. In addition to events, the band also plays weddings.

2:30-4 p.m. on the West Stage — Bigg Country: Join Bigg Country for an hour and a half of the biggest country hits from Rascal Flatts, George Strait, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan and more.

4-5:30 p.m. on the East Stage — Woomblies Rock Orchestra: One of the biggest bands to perform during WAMMFest, Woomblies features nine musicians including a four-piece string section playing rock and motown music.

5:30-7 p.m. on the West Stage — Hairbanger’s Ball: Headed by Mick Jäger adding vocals and guitars, Polly Pants with vocals and keys, Rod Viper playing the bass and adding vocals, Jack Charlotte on drums, Darrell Diamond with guitars and vocals and Clare Crush on the keys and adding vocals, Hairbangers Ball is one of the most popular 80s rock tribute bands traveling around the midwest. In addition to concerts, they also perform at club venues, private and corporate events and weddings.

7:30-9 p.m. on the East Stage — The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: For the final concert of the evening, this band comes at you with the power of a freight train as they say. Rev. Peyton is one of the country’s most foremost blues finger-style pickers, playing with all 10 fingers and an amp turned up to 10.

What are the different drinks and food that WAMMFest has to try?

From the first craft breweries to central Indiana’s finest local wineries, WAMMFest has something for everyone including a wide variety of food trucks and restaurants.

Wineries

Daniel’s Family Vineyard & Winery

Holtkamp Winery

Mallow Run Winery

Breweries

Cedar Creek Brewing

Center Point Brewing Company

Four Day Ray

Mashcraft Brewing

Oaken Barrel

Planetary Brewing Company

Taxman Brewing Company

Food Trucks and Restaurants

Ardy’s Concession

Ice Palace

Lonely Monkey

Tandoor & Tikka

Dang Quesadilla

Johnson’s BBQ Shack

My Super Taqueria

Whiskey River BBQ

HillBilly Hotdogs

Kona Shaved Ice

Pap’s Kettle Pop

What else can I expect if I attend WAMMFest?

In addition to the food, drinks and music, WAMMFest features an Artists Alley, a space full of over 40 booths of artisan jewelry, glasswork, metals, oil, photography, pottery sculptures and more.

Decker said there is something for everyone in Artists Alley and that all of the artists go through a jury process to make sure they do not have the same type of booth repeated multiple times at the festival.