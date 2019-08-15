WAMMfest celebrates 11 years of wine, art, music and microbrew

By Angela Morefield

WAMMfest returns this Saturday at Craig Park from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The 11th annual celebration and fundraising event of wine, art, music and microbrew is an event developed and hosted by the Sertoma Club of Greenwood. Net proceeds are redistributed to community programs and initiatives. “Sertoma exists for the high and noble purpose of service. To mankind. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that gives back,” said Josh O’Neal, marketing chair of WAMMfest.

WAMMfest is presented by Ray Skillman Auto Group and Johnson Memorial Health. Each year, volunteers from the Sertoma Club of Greenwood organize WAMMfest, a charity festival focused on showcasing fragrant varieties of Indiana wine, art from 65 artists, live music and entertainment and award-winning microbrews. Enjoy food vendors that feature a wide variety of festival favorites and full-service restaurant quality cuisine.

All net proceeds from the festival are distributed back to support youth, individual and community organizations. In the last 10 years, the Sertoma Club of Greenwood has donated more than $750,000 to local causes since the beginning of WAMMfest.

“WAMMfest is one of my favorite events of the year. Nothing is better than being able to celebrate wine, art, music and microbrew with family and friends. And the icing on the cake is that all proceeds go back into the community,” Susan Decker, WAMMfest attendee said.

WAMMfest will include many wine vendors, such as Cedar Creek Winery, Ertel Cellars Winery, Holtkamp Winery, Mallow Run Winery and Rettig Hill Winery. Microbrew vendors will include Bier Brewery, Cedar Creek Brewing Co., Centerpoint Brewing Co., Indiana City Brewing Co., MashCraft Brewery, Oaken Barrel Brewing Company, Planetary Brewing Company, Quaff On! Brewing Company, Sun King Brewing Company and Taxman Brewing Company. Additionally, up to 70 booths will feature unique work including pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculptures, glasswork, woodworking, baskets, clothing, accessories and more.

Returning fan favorites of six bands will alternate between two stages. Performing acts include Smith/Hause Project, Fancy Sauce, The Doo, Windbreakers, Blue River Band and The Spazmatics.

“Greenwood always knows how to pack a punch when it comes to WAMMfest,” said Marcus Collins, WAMMfest attendee. “The wineries and microbreweries keep the party rolling with their best brews, the food is fantastic, the artwork feeds the mind and heart and all those bands with all that music feeds the soul! It’s always a ‘You gotta be there,” kind of evening.”

If you go …

2019 WAMMfest

Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Craig Park

10 E. Smith Valley Road

Greenwood, IN 46143

Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the gate; children 12 and younger: free

Info: WAMMfest.com