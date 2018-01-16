Senator Delph authors bill for voluntary emissions testing

Savannah’s Law, SB 100, to be heard Tuesday January 16, 2018 in the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation where Sen. Delph serves as the Ranking Member

STATEHOUSE (Jan. 15, 2018) — State Sen. Mike Delph (R-Carmel) has authored and introduced Senate Bill 100 which would allow for the voluntary testing of vehicle emissions for Hoosier residents.

SB 100 would allow fire departments, including volunteer fire departments, to provide vehicular carbon monoxide testing to motor vehicle owners at their request as a public service. Indiana currently has two counties that require emissions testing, Lake and Porter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a total of 2,244 deaths resulting from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning between 2010 and 2015. The highest number of deaths occur in winter months.

Delph said he authored the bill because an Indiana resident and constituent died from carbon monoxide poisoning in 2015. Ben Davis student Savannah Bettis was killed in a car accident after she was overcome by carbon monoxide, which had leaked and circulated in the cabin because of a degraded exhaust system. Delph had the opportunity to inspect the exhaust system with Savannah’s parents, John and Wendy Bettis. Afterward he asked experts how people would know if there was a problem. He was told drivers wouldn’t know unless the exhaust system was inspected and the air tested.

“These accidents are heartbreaking, and I want to provide a path for Hoosiers to have an accessible testing option to prevent tragedies like this from happening again,” Delph said. “Savannah’s Law would be a preventative measure to keep Hoosiers from coming in contact with this toxic gas.”

Wayne Township Trustee Andy Harris stated, “I want to thank Senator Delph for listening to his constituents on the Westside and especially for helping John and Wendy Bettis honor Savannah’s life by helping others.”

SB 100 will now be heard in the Senate Committee on Transportation and Homeland Security.

