Vitamin B improves the ‘Now’

By Wendell Fowler

Has your git up and go got up and went? Feel weak and fatigued, light-headed and dizzy, palpitations and rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, a sore tongue with a red beefy appearance, poor appetite, weight loss, diarrhea or yellowish tinge to the skin and eyes?

Well, before you join the walking dead, have your vitamin B-complex and B-12 levels measured. Actually, have all your vitamin levels checked and begin to eat more green plant foods, nuts, seeds and herbs. Feeling less than whole is not God’s will. Alas, vitamin deficiency is quite real in America today. The assumption that disease is a natural part of aging, or God’s will, is delusional BS.

Doctors can run a test that will reveal if you’re one of the 40 percent of Americans (according to Tufts University) ages 26-83 that are experiencing “The Silent Epidemic”: deficient or in the low-normal range for vitamin B12 and B-complex. Many vegan/vegetarians and more than half of all seniors and picky eaters are B-complex and B12 deficient; that can lead to or exacerbate Alzheimer’s, dementia, cognitive decline, aggressive social behavior, mental illness and cardiovascular disease.

B12 deficiency symptoms may vary: anemia, neuropathy, weak muscles, numb or tingling feeling in hands and feet, trouble walking, nausea, decreased appetite, weight loss, irritability, fatigue, smooth and tender tongue and rapid heart rate. B complex and B12 deficiency is often missed because symptoms are quite common in seniors and can be caused by something else. Certain stomach disorders and medications such as acid reflux drugs can make it difficult for you to absorb B12, so all the supplements in the vitamin shop won’t help.

In some cases, it’s as easy as taking a B-complex supplement with high doses of sublingual B12 but that doesn’t always work. We use the sublingual (under the tongue) delivery system since it bypasses digestion and gets directly into the blood

Choose to eat plant and animal foods rich in clean protein and vitamin B12, such as salmon, sardines, albacore tuna and flounder. With their omega 3, walnuts, avocados, chia, hemp and flax seeds improve brain function.

It is never too late for change. Food is infinitely more than what’s on your plate. Vitamin-packed fresh plant foods from nature continues our lives. Focus upon what the joy of living is to you and how it feels to have that happy feeling head to toe. All we have is “now”; choose to make it count.