Virtual ‘Ask a Lawyer’ event to answer legal questions from small business owners

Attorneys prepared to assist small business owners with legal advice in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency will be on hand to provide online chat-based legal advice at a special Small Business Virtual Ask a Lawyer event sponsored by the Indianapolis Bar Association on Tuesday, April 21.

These local attorneys, who are volunteering their time for this important service to the small business community, will assist with a variety of questions focused on needs of small businesses, including the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and other Small Business Administration programs, and other legal needs specifically affecting central Indiana business owners.

The Small Business Virtual Ask a Lawyer event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. To begin the chat, individuals simply visit indybar.org/chat. Once on the page, a pop-up in the lower right hand corner of the browser window will guide the user through the interaction.

Additional attorney volunteers will be available at the same time to assist members of the community with a variety of other legal issues through the bar’s ongoing Virtual Ask a Lawyer chat program, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For individuals without access to the internet, phone-based assistance is also available by calling 317-269-2000.