VFW Post 5864 to open May 11

Greenwood VFW Post 5864 will open Monday, May 11 at noon after being closed 56 days due to the COVID-19 virus. Their hours will from noon until about 8 p.m. The VFW was shut down when other bars and restaurants closed in March.

There will be a limited food menu every day beginning at noon until Monday, June 15. If you are interested in eating lunch, you can call ahead or stop by. Entrance to the building is in the rear bar area. There will be a full drink menu, however no live entertainment is permitted until mid-June. The capacity will be limited to around 60 people. Social distancing guidelines will be required, but we will help anyone who wants specific accommodations.

Employees will be wearing masks. There will be no one allowed to sit at the bar. The VFW is now at their new location at 1842 Veterans Way, between Mays Chemical and Dunham Rubber.

Come visit and meet some new people in a non-smoking atmosphere with comfortable seating. If you have any questions, please call the VFW at (317) 888-2488.