Valentine Day intimacy and Food

A dreamy valentine’s day candlelight dinner of a thick slab-o-prime rib, baked potato asphyxiated in sour cream and bacon bits, some cocktails, and a fancy-schmancy one-pound wedge of cheesecake is unquestionably delicious, albeit a self-defeating overture to disaster. Even a huge bowl of hard-to-digest pasta or too much pizza can take the dance out of your pants.

Unclench please, we’re all adults. When blood flow is needed to aid digestion, there’s precious little available for the nether regions resulting in tragic assault with a dead weapon or falling asleep rather than sharing intimacy with your loved one.

Alcohol of any kind can be one of the worst things for your love life. Too much dulls sexual desire, decreases arousal and sensitivity, and may lower inhibitions leading to unsafe decisions. Plus, you just think you’re a Casanova doppelganger.

The sooner both men and women connect with the truth that a majority of sexual health difficulties can be improved through nutrition and exercise, the better. Mother Nature’s wholesome nutrition and specific vitamin supplements customized for your temple’s health needs can enhance sexual performance, impact hormone levels, boost blood flow, libido and more. Everyone should try their best to take a daily food-based multiple vitamin with trace minerals that contribute to overall health and happiness.

Foods high in Omega-3 fatty acids help the temple’s nervous system, neurological functioning and enhance circulation which aids sexual function. Salmon, tuna, trout, walnuts, almonds, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, pecans, chia and flax seed are wonderful for your overall health and sex life. Foods rich in L-Arginine: granola, oatmeal, dairy, green vegetables, root vegetables, garlic, ginseng, chickpeas, onions, whole grains, eggs, dark chocolate, and beans, also increase circulation. Avocados are sexually potent foods high antioxidants, potassium and vitamin B6, which promotes blood flow.

Rather than refilling your absurdly expensive blue pill prescription, or assume you’ve lost your sexual magic and all desire, take a good look at your diet. Good grief. Forfeiting $40 to $85 a pill is like paying for sex. Prepare a romantic supper at home where you can create an intimate, romantic setting with music and candles, and mindfully prepare food using the proper ingredients seasoned with love. Keep your love of life and wife alive from wedding day to everyday with healthy sex bubbling up freely from your deep well of love: the most powerful energy in the universe.