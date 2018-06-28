USS Indianapolis Survivors hold reunion

A banquet for the 73rd anniversary reunion of the USS Indianapolis Survivors will be held on July 19 – 22 at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis. Many of the extended USS Indianapolis family will be joining the reunion, including guests of honor, the USS Indianapolis Survivors and their immediate families, the families of the Lost-at-Sea crewmen and families of USS Indianapolis Survivors who are deceased, Former Crew and their families, Rescue and Recovery crewmen and their families, the crewman and families of the submarine USS Indianapolis SSN-697, the special friends and volunteers who have supported the Survivors Organization over the past 57 years, as well as new family members, the crewmen and families of the USS Indianapolis LCS-17.

The reunion will include a memorial service honoring the men of the USS Indianapolis CA-35, Still at Sea.

A play, titled In the Soundless Awe, will be held each day of the reunion at the IndyFringe Theatre, located at 719 E. St. Clair St. You may go to indyfringe.org for more information or call (708) 308-0706 or email info@sailboxtheatre.org as well. The show runs 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are $10. Half of these ticket sales and donations will go directly to the USS Indianapolis Survivors Organization for Saltbox Theatre. Collective views the remounting of this play as a service to those that served and the city of Indianapolis.

Room reservations at the Hyatt, located at One South Capitol Ave, can be made immediately by calling (317) 632-1234. When calling, please alert the staff that you are with the USS Indianapolis Reunion for a reduced rate (there are a limited number of rooms available at this rate). If you are a survivor making reservations and reduced rate rooms are sold out, please contact Peggy Campo at pcampo4@yahoo.com or call (217) 377-9783 and arrangements will be made to get you the lower rate.

For more information, please visit ussindianapolis.com.