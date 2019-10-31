Unsung Heroes of the Election: Those behind the scenes

By Nancy Price

Every fall before the first Tuesday in November, you see the signs posted in your neighbors’ yards, the words jumping out in bold colors, begging you to vote. Newspapers and websites are packed with photos, articles, advertisements and voting registration sites. And you’ve listened to enough commercials to memorize each candidate’s motto. They’ve become local celebrities.

Then there are those who support the candidates. The ones who fundraise, advertise, make endless calls to registered voters, walk from door to door of the city’s neighborhoods with blisters on their feet and shove signs into yards, even in the rain and cold. Some have full-time jobs and kids. Some are running for their own elections but want to help other candidates.

This year, we give credit to those individuals. The campaign managers, volunteers, family and friends. The unsung heroes of the election.

BEECH GROVE

Name: Barbara Hook

What do you to help during the election? I arrange fundraising events; banking; financial reporting; order campaign supplies, such as signs, business cards and banners; sometimes help with media print; maintain the sign delivery list; manage social media, including Facebook pages; helping other candidates in need of assistance.

What is the most challenging part of your job? Personal attacks toward those closest to me.

What is the most rewarding? The true, loyal friendships that have developed over the past 10 months has to be the most rewarding part of this positive campaign.

What would people be surprised to learn about running a campaign? It can get really ugly on a small municipality level just like on the national level if you allow it.

What are five tips you would suggest for running a campaign? 1) Positivity. 2) Help anywhere you are needed. 3) Show moral support for the candidates. 4) Be ready to overcome negativity. 5) Honesty, integrity, community involvement and the desire for a win on Nov. 5.

GREENWOOD

Names: Sam Hodson, Teri Manship and Adam Stone

What do you to help during the election? We assisted Mayor Mark Myers in fundraising, door-to-door campaigning and events. The work includes much walking and talking over many nights and weekends.

What is the most challenging part of your job? Ignoring the ill-informed and often hateful rhetoric on social media. Thankfully, it is generated by a tiny minority.

What is the most rewarding? Seeing positive changes in our community resulting from the election of our candidate.

What would people be surprised to learn about running a campaign? People who you would assume to be much too busy to help in a campaign or transition are often very gracious with their time and talents.

What are five tips you would suggest for running a campaign? 1) Commit to outworking your opponent. You have to be out meeting and reaching voters. 2) Know why your candidate is running and commit to that message. 3) Stay positive. 4) Cooperate and work with groups who share your candidate’s vision, such as a local chamber of commerce, service organizations and neighborhood advocacy groups. 5) Prepare to be criticized. Be open to change when criticism is valid.

DISTRICT 16, INDIANAPOLIS

Name: Jason Fletcher

What do you to help during the election? I knock on a lot of doors and talk to a lot of voters. This is the best way to see what the actual issues are for them. I also help take pictures and videos for social media and mailers. I help with phone banking and postcard writing. I attend a lot of neighborhood meetings along with a candidate to help however I can.

What is the most challenging part of your job? Being away from home. Away from family and friends. Sometimes you have to sacrifice little things for someone that you truly believe in because that person can make our quality of life better for our city.

What would people be surprised to learn about running a campaign? How much time candidates and their team put in a campaign. Giving up weekends and evenings. Giving up Colts football. Time away from their family and friends. And most time all while still working a full-time job.

What are five tips you would suggest for running a campaign? 1) Voter contact. Elections are won at the door. You have to talk to your constituents and learn what their issues are and how I can fix them or help them in any way. 2) Know your district. 3) Have a great support system and volunteer base. 4) Raise money. 5) Work hard.

SOUTHPORT

Name: Carol Bowling

What do you to help during the election? Knock on doors and talk to people.

What is the most challenging part of your job? Listening to negativity and trying to turn it into a positive.

What is the most rewarding? Talking to people and knowing that there’s people that love the city of Southport.

What would people be surprised to learn about running a campaign? It is time-consuming and you have to have the love for it.

What are a few tips you would suggest for running a campaign? Be honest and don’t promise to something that you can’t deliver.

CANDIDATES GIVE CREDIT TO THOSE BEHIND THE SCENES

“My grandfather, former Indianapolis Police Chief Paul A. Annee, has provided an incredible depth of knowledge not only on law enforcement and public safety matters but also a great deal of expertise on navigating through local government. As my advisor, personal hero, campaign chair and grandfather, he has helped guide my campaign and served as a steady voice throughout my life, as well as throughout this campaign.”

Paul Annee, Indianapolis-Marion County City Council, District 23

“The one person along with Mayor Buckley that has put in many hours in all the districts is Liz Lamping. She has helped each city council person and she is only running in District 1. She has been walking since July and been to more homes than any one council person. She has by far been one of the hardest workers in this campaign! Thank you, Ms. Lamping!”

David Harrison, Beech Grove City Council, District 5

“Erin Pyle is my campaign manager. She is also a mother with a full-time job and the vice-chairman of the Libertarian party of the State of Indiana. How she has time to help steer my campaign is a guarded secret that even I am not allowed to know. She is amazing and is also working on the campaign of one of the presidential candidate nominees in the upcoming national election.”

Douglas McNaughton, Indianapolis mayoral candidate

“My daughter, Stephanie Stockett, has helped me with canvasing, attending events, brainstorming strategies and just always being there. She works full time at IU Health and is attending school to obtain her PhD. Also, Andy Miller has been there for all the city council candidates without being asked. A true stellar guy, whom we all appreciate.”

Beverly McDermott, Indianapolis-Marion County City Council, District 23