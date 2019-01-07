Unjustifiably maligned celery

By Wendell Fowler

In the Mediterranean, crunchy celery has been cultivated and used as food and medicine for millennia. Although, in America celery, meh, it’s been diminished; just another dreaded veggie we’re “forced” to eat.

King Tut’s tomb contained a shroud adorned with wild celery garlands. Hippocrates believed celery to sooth nerves. In ancient Rome, celery was considered an aphrodisiac as celery contains androsterone, a pheromone released by men’s sweat glands that attracts females. Oo-la-la!

So much more, celery seeds contain about 25 anti-inflammatories that protect against painful flare-ups and other health issues. Cleveland Clinic (CC) says celery may be able to control high blood pressure. While the initial craze was eating celery seeds for this purpose, CC says whole celery stalks are the way to go.

The autoimmune confusion is a huge blunder in modern medicine. More than 250 million Americans live and suffer no relief from mystery symptoms and conditions caused from eating fake manmade food.

Celery juice teems with powerful anti-inflammatories highly beneficial for people who suffer “autoimmune.” Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, RA, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Lyme disease, migraines, vertigo, celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diabetes, psoriasis, eczema, acne, lupus, Guillain-Barré syndrome, sarcoidosis, Raynaud’s syndrome, Ménière’s disease, GERD, gout, bursitis, bloating, intestinal cramping, distention, acid reflux, vertigo, constipation, restless leg syndrome, tingles and numbness.

Celery contains a multitude of mineral salts acting symbiotically as an antiseptic. When these powerful mineral salts make contact with viruses such as Epstein-Barr, HHV-6, shingles, bacteria such as Streptococcus and other pathogens, the salts begin to break down the pathogens’ cell membranes, eventually killing and destroying the villains. Celery breaks down and flushes out viruses, including EBV and shingles.

Every morning, drink roughly 16 ounces of plain, thoroughly washed, fresh celery juice on an empty stomach (use about one whole stalk). Wait at least 15 minutes after drinking your celery juice before breakfast. Use washed, organic or conventional celery whenever possible. Taking warfarin or other blood thinners? Celery contains vitamin K.

If you still refuse the truth that eating from God’s pharmacy prevents and cures just about every mental and physical disease, then you’re sleepwalking through “denial-land” or simply don’t give a damn about their sacred gift of life.

The Source who created us in His image didn’t design us to be imperfect. We enter earth a perfect temple that innately knows what to eat, but then were taught to hate veggies and eat dead food from man’s polluted factories. Really?