University of Indianapolis voice instructor to perform recital

By Nancy Price

A Southside soprano vocalist who received a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission is inviting guests to attend a free upcoming recital at the University of Indianapolis.

Dr. Karri York, a former Greenwood resident now living near Franklin Township, will be performing “A Portrait of Faces,” consisting of 12 pieces ranging from opera to art song to musical theatre. Pianist Amanda Hopson of DePauw University will accompany York’s solo vocal recital.

“While most of the program is in English, there is one German aria and two French melodies,” York said. “The title of this program came to fruition because almost all the pieces selected for this recital was titled with a face. For instance, such titles as “Cowboy Songs,” “Daphne,” “Old Sir Faulk,” and “Myself I Shall Adore,” all fit into this thematic idea of a “face” and the title, “A Portrait of Faces” fits perfectly.”

The project is made possible by support of the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency. York applied for an FY20 Individual Advancement Program grant in February. “The organization provides many grants for which to apply, and they focus on a broad spectrum of the arts, focusing on opportunities for the community, arts organizations and individual artists,” she said. “My proposal was to prepare a solo vocal and receive funds to help me continue vocal training, rehearsals with accompanist, travel expenses to and from lessons and rehearsals, purchase of original music scores and concert attire, as well as other necessary needs for the recital.

“I am honored to be awarded the FY20 Individual Advancement Program grant by Governor Eric Holcomb, The Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the citizens of Indiana,” York said. “Their support for this recital project is a valuable gift as a professional musician and resident of Indiana.”

York serves as associate faculty in voice at IUPUI Music Arts and Technology, adjunct professor of voice at Anderson University and as a voice instructor for the pre-college and adult music program at the University of Indianapolis.

She will perform “A Portrait of Faces,” Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ruth Lilly Performance Hall at the University of Indianapolis. The second performance will be held at Geist Christian Church Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. For more information, please visit events.uindy.edu. For more information about Dr. York, go to pathwaysofmusic.com.