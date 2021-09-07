University of Indianapolis releases theater schedule

The University of Indianapolis announced their 2021-22 school year theater program schedule.

From September 9-11 in the Ransburg Auditorium, the Department will bring back Greg Allen’s classic Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind. Having opened in 1988 and known as the longest-running show in Chicago history, “Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind’ is an ensemble experiment in presenting “30 Plays in 60 Minutes.” Each two-minute play is performed in random order with an interactive audience. This collection of 90 comic, tragic, political, personal, and abstract plays gives you the chance to program your own evening.

In October, audiences will be treated to Grant Williams’ adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, with a clever gender twist. This fierce, energetic comedy of gender and materialism is turned on its head to offer a fresh perspective on its portrayal of hierarchy and power. This adaptation is set in the 60s heyday of Andy Warhol’s Factory amid a backdrop of leather, rock, and androgyny.

For Spring 2022, the Department will offer WORKING A Musical (2012 Revised Version) from the book by Studs Terkel, adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso with additional contributions by Gordon Greenberg. This examination of 26 people from all walks of life proves that it’s more than just a job for the average working American. Based on Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers, WORKING paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason, and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor.

To close the MainStage Season, theater students will perform The Last Days of Judas Iscariot by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Set in a time-bending, darkly comic world between heaven and hell, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot reexamines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner.

The UIndy Theatre Underground Season includes five performances in the Studio Theatre:

Within the Shadows

By Scott Shallenbarger

Directed by Cora Parker ’22

8 p.m., Nov. 12-13, 2021

Church and State

By Jason Odell Williams

Directed by Kyle Jeanor ’22

8 p.m., Dec. 3-4, 2021

Gruesome Playground Injuries

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed & designed by Kristen Newlin ’22

8 p.m., Dec. 10-11, 2021

A Rubik’s Cube

A Stand-up Comedy Show

Created and performed by Nicholas Finch ’22

8 p.m., Jan. 28-29, 2022

Check events.uindy.edu for ticketing information and updates.