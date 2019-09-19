University of Indianapolis joins ranks of nation’s elite institutions

A new classification by Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education puts the University of Indianapolis in the same U.S. News & World Report category as the country’s elite institutions.

The University of Indianapolis is now recognized as a national doctoral/professional university, which U.S. News & World Report uses in its annual higher education rankings. Schools in this category are committed to producing groundbreaking research and offering a full range of undergraduate majors, plus masters and doctoral programs.

The university is also ranked nationally for the first time in the social mobility category, which recognizes institutions that are committed to enrolling economically disadvantaged students.

“This national recognition reflects the university’s enduring commitment to excellence and to providing life chances for students that are aspirational and concrete,” said University of Indianapolis President Robert L. Manuel. “We are proud of the ranking and we remain committed to offering the most personalized environments to educate our students and enable them to realize their fullest capabilities.”

For many years, the University of Indianapolis was included in the Master’s Colleges and Universities category by Carnegie, which U.S. News and World Report ranked as regional universities. With nearly 6,000 students enrolled for the fall 2019 semester, UIndy is one of only eight Indiana universities on the elite national list, tied in the rankings alongside Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, East Carolina University and West Virginia University.

Founded in 1902, the University of Indianapolis is a private liberal arts institution offering 100+ undergraduate degree programs, 40+ master’s degree programs, five doctoral programs and a variety of certificate programs. Personalized attention, experiential learning and a student-to-faculty ratio of 13:1 are just the beginning of what makes the University of Indianapolis unique.

The University of Indianapolis continues to offer a comprehensive array of new programs this academic year:

The R.B. Annis School of Engineering added for fall 2019 undergraduate degrees in computer, general and electrical engineering, in addition to computer science, mechanical, software and industrial and systems engineering.

The Shaheen College of Arts & Sciences launched a design studies major, a data science major and statistics minor, along with new concentrations in geophysics, North American archaeology and crime scene investigation in the fall semester of 2019.

Also launching this fall are new graduate programs in data analytics, exercise science, public relations, school leadership and management, special education leadership and practice and district level administrator: exceptional needs.

The College of Health Sciences added new dual degree or degree/certificate programs in health science, gerontology and occupational therapy (graduate and doctoral). New accelerated adult degrees include community and nonprofit leadership; business administration and public health education and promotion. The School of Nursing launched a minor in primary care.

