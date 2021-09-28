University of Indianapolis Homecoming welcomes everybody

Next week, the University of Indianapolis will be hosting a plethora of events in celebration of their Homecoming week. It doesn’t matter if you are an alumni or not, there is still a lot of fun to have on campus all week. From Homecoming Headquarters, a week-long celebration to the Homecoming parade, there are plenty of opportunities to get on campus and enjoy UIndy. We’ve compiled a list of the different events happening throughout the week and some tips and tricks to get around campus.

Monday Oct. 4

– Homecoming Headquarters

Monday, Oct. 4-Friday Oct. 8

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Schwitzer Student Center and Shreve Auditorium.

Students can stop by every day this week to celebrate Homecoming. There will be different activities every day.

– Reserve Men’s Soccer game vs. Taylor

7 p.m. at Key Stadium 3850 S. State Ave. (Right off Hanna Avenue)

Tuesday Oct. 5

– Volleyball vs. University of Southern Indiana

7 p.m. at Ruth Lilly Fitness Center

Park in the C14 lot, it is right across from the venue and doesn’t require a permit past 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Wednesday Oct. 6

– Alumni Employee Appreciation Lunch

Every University employee that has earned a degree from UIndy is invited to a special luncheon to celebrate Homecoming week. Registration is required and can be done at homecoming.uindy.edu

Thursday Oct. 7

– Art and Design Annex Open House and Dedication

Celebrate the expansion of the Department of Art and Design in the additional space added and funded by UIndy alumni and friends. The space provides new opportunities for students with space for studio time, exhibit and gallery experiences. New technology will also be a part of the program at the annex. Registration is required and can be done at homecoming.uindy.edu

Friday Oct. 8

– Class of 1970 and 1971 Welcome Reception

Are you a Greyhound in the classes of 1970 or 71? Register to join the celebration by emailing the Office of Alumni Engagement at alumni@uindy.edu.

– Art Gallery Opening

12-1:30 p.m. at the Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center

– Class of 1970 and 1971 Reunion Lunch

12-1:30 p.m. at the Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center

Register to join the celebration by emailing the Office of Alumni Engagement at alumni@uindy.edu.

– R.B. Annis Hall Open house and Bust unveiling

2-3:30 p.m. at R.B. Annis Hall

Check out the new home of the R.B. Annis School of Engineering—funded by the R.B. Annis Educational Foundation. The open house will include interactive activities and a bust dedication created in memory of Robert Annis.

– Women’s Soccer Game vs. William Jewell

5 p.m. at Key Stadium

– Schwitzer Student Center Celebration

5-7 p.m. at the Schwitzer Student Center

Celebrate the success of the Campaign for the University of Indianapolis and dedicate several new student engagement spaces in the Schwitzer Student Center. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the many new ways students will engage with each other and our community as they interact with several new locations on the second floor.

– Class of 1970 and 1971 reunion dinner and photos

Starting at 7 p.m. at UIndy Hall B and C

– UIndy Midway Carnival

From 7-9 p.m.

Join the Student Leadership & Activities Board (SLAB) for a carnival. Enjoy your favorite carnival style treats, games and rides.

– Men’s Soccer game vs. William Jewell

7:30 p.m. at Key Stadium

Saturday Oct. 9

– 8th Annual Hound Hustle 5k Run/ Walk

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and starts at 9 a.m.

Start of Homecoming Saturday with a run/walk throughout campus and local neighborhood to benefit Uindy scholarships. Registration is required and can be done at homecoming.uindy.com

– 50-Year Club Breakfast

Graduates of 50 years or more are invited to this special breakfast to celebrate Indiana Central, which was UIndy’s name prior to the change. The classes of 1970 and 1971 will be inducted into the 50-year club. To register, contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at alumni@uindy.edu

– Founders Day Presentation and Chapel Open House

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at University Heights Methodist Church

Did you attend chapel every week as a student? Relive that tradition for Homecoming and while you’re there, visit the new space for the Ecumenical and Interfaith programs and enjoy the Founders Day presentation titles, “United: Then and Now” from Michael Cartwright, vice president for university mission. Registration is required and can be done at homecoming.uindy.com

– Men’s Basketball Top Golf Outing

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at TopGolf Fishers, 9200 E. 116 St, Fishers

UIndy Men’s Basketball parents, alumni and friends are invited to join the team at TopGolf for food, drinks and of course… golf. Each registration includes a choice to contribute to the Men’s Basketball program. Registration is required and can be done at homecoming.uindy.com

– President’s Lunch and Campaign Celebration

12-1:30 p.m. at Good Hall Lawn

Have lunch with Robert Manuel, President of the University of Indianapolis, as they celebrate the success of the Campaign for the University of Indianapolis and acknowledge those who helped make it possible. They will announce the final campaign numbers and share the impact made through the campaign. Registration is required and can be done at homecoming.uindy.com

– UIndy Alumni Music Recital

Starting at 2 p.m. at the Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center

Enjoy the musical talents of UIndy alumni during this special Alumni Recital. The concert will feature vocal and instrumental performances from University alumni. For information about participating in the concert, contact Dr. Mitzi Westra at mwestra@uindy.edu.

– Tailgate Town

Starting at 3 p.m. in the Nicoson Parking lot

Everyone is invited to enjoy the festivities at the biggest tailgate on campus of the year. Spin art shirts from the Department of Art and Design and other gear will be available. For tailgating registration, contact Matt Donovan at mdonovan@uindy.edu

– Homecoming Parade

3 p.m. on Hanna Avenue

Join the Greyhounds and the UIndy community for the annual golf cart parade down Hannah Avenue. The parade will feature student organizations, faculty and staff, athletic teams and more.

– Block Party

Starting at 4 p.m. in front of the South Residence Halls (Warren, Roberts and Cravens)

Full of food trucks and entertainment, the Block Party is the perfect pregame for the football game.

– Football vs. the McKendree Bearcats

Starting at 6 p.m. at Key Stadium

Wear your crimson and grey gear and watch the UIndy Greyhounds take on the Bearcats. Tickets can be purchased on the day-of or online at athletics.uindy.edu

Sunday, Oct. 10

– Women’s soccer vs. Truman

12 p.m. at Key Stadium

– Men’s Soccer vs. Truman

Starting around 2:30 p.m. depending on the previous game.