University of Indianapolis appoints Phillip Terry as interim president

Following President Dr. Robert Manuel being named the president-elect of DePaul University, the University of Indianapolis Board of Trustees announced today that it has appointed Phillip Terry, immediate past chair of the University’s Board of Trustees and retired CEO of Monarch Beverage Company, as interim president beginning July 2 and continuing until a new University president is appointed by the Board.

Terry has had a successful 45-year professional career in central Indiana. After graduating from Indiana University, and the Robert H. McKinney School of Law, he was a practicing attorney for 15 years. He then served for 30 years as the CEO of Indianapolis-based Monarch Beverage Company before retiring in 2020. He has also served on a number of boards of directors for civic, professional, not-for-profit and business organizations; including Wheaton World Wide Moving, Inc., the Julian Center, Visit Indy, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee and Citizens Energy Group. He has spent the last 10 years as a member of the University of Indianapolis Board of Trustees.

Terry has also recently served as the Executive-in-Residence through the university’s Stephen F. Fry Professional Edge Center which aims to help students and alumni in a variety of career stages by connecting them with regional and global leaders. The program focuses on career-building through the development of professional relationships and soft skills that are often learned in the professional world. In this role Terry has met with students and alumni – individually and in groups – to mentor them, expand their professional networks and realize their career potential.

“I am deeply honored to accept this interim appointment and serve as a steward for the University of Indianapolis at a time of incredible momentum,” Terry said. “I have the benefit of having been a board member throughout the entirety of Dr. Manuel’s tenure, so I know the work that has occurred these last 10 years to usher in tremendous growth at the university and I am excited to make sure that work continues throughout this important transitional period.”

Terry added, “I am a lifelong Southsider and have a tremendous amount of pride in both our university and the city of Indianapolis. We will continue to be an anchor for development in our community that will help both Indianapolis generally, and our neighborhood and campus community specifically.”

Chair of the University of Indianapolis Board of Trustees David Resnick said, “In appointing an interim president, we sought a candidate with administrative experience, deep ties to the university and community, and someone who was familiar with the ongoing initiatives and strategic planning of the university. Phil brings all that to the table and more. The board has tremendous confidence in Phil and his leadership as well as his commitment to ensuring the University of Indianapolis remains a leader in higher education, not only locally but nationally. We are grateful to him for accepting the role of interim president during this important transition.”

The board of trustees has formed a presidential search committee and additional details related to that process and the committee’s composition will be forthcoming. The trustees are committed to broad representation and engagement with the full University of Indianapolis community in this important process in the coming months.