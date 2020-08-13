University of Indianapolis and Vincennes University announce health education transfer program

The University of Indianapolis and Vincennes University has announced a transfer agreement establishing a seamless transition for qualifying students between Vincennes University’s Associate of Science in Education with Health Promotion and Health Education concentration to the University of Indianapolis Bachelor of Science in Public Health Education and Promotion – accelerated bachelor’s program.

The partnership will provide opportunities for adults looking to develop professional skills in the area of public health and meet an urgent need in our communities. The need for public health education specialists is on the rise in a myriad of public health areas including weight management, disease and illness prevention, proper nutrition, exercise and more.

“The University of Indianapolis is excited to offer this opportunity at a time when the need for professionals in this field continues to grow,” said Robert L. Manuel, president of the University of Indianapolis. “The partnership expands access to a high-quality public health degree and will fulfill critical regional demands for public health professionals.”

Vincennes University provides students with a sound, comprehensive introduction to a health and wellness related career and prepares them to potentially gain employment in a variety of settings, including public and private education, national, state and local health agencies and private industry.

“VU is proud to work once more with the University of Indianapolis on an innovative program,” said Chuck Johnson, president of Vincennes University. “This partnership represents a commitment by both institutions to developing and delivering affordable, accessible pathways to rewarding careers to both adult and traditional students.”

The transfer agreement aims to provide an opportunity for non-traditional students who are not directly out of high school and who fall under the category of “adult learner.”

According to the agreement, Vincennes University graduates from the associate of science degree program of study in Education and Health Promotion and Health Education concentration may transfer to the University of Indianapolis and apply a minimum of 60 credit hours from that completed degree to the requirements for the bachelor of science degree in Public Health Education and Promotion – accelerated bachelor’s program.

Students who enroll in the Public Health Education and Promotion program at the University of Indianapolis have access to major health resources and hospital systems within miles of campus and will work alongside faculty members to conduct research on various health topics. The program provides a solid foundation for those who look to advance their education with a graduate degree in occupational or physical therapy.