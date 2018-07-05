By Adam Staten

There are many topics where two well-intentioned people can express a different opinion. Why? Because many subjects are still up for debate, where disagreements can be healthy and even helpful in reaching a conclusion. However, there is one disagreement that is without a doubt settled amongst Hoosiers: That Indiana is basketball country. From high school, college and even the pros, Hoosiers seemingly cannot get enough of basketball. Heck, the prototypical basketball flick is named Hoosiers. One new film, while not on the level of Hoosiers, is centered on a Hoosier’s favorite game and it also boasts a cast member many people from Indiana are sure to recognize.

Uncle Drew is a film starring NBA star Kryie Irving (Uncle Drew) as a geriatric, who even in his advanced age is able to soundly defeat guys more than half his age in the game of basketball. However, due to a rift among teammates, Uncle Drew has mysteriously disappeared from the courts of New York City and hasn’t been seen for decades. His phenomenal skill has since taken on legendary, mythical status with everyone in the neighborhood recounting the basketball genius of Uncle Drew. However, one man’s financial predicament may just be enough to bring Uncle Drew out of retirement.

Needing to quickly field a team for the Rucker tournament, Dax (LilRel Howery) is desperate, mainly due to his $5,000 non-refundable deposit to enter the tournament. After seeing Uncle Drew school a couple of young guys in the game of basketball, Dax sets his sights on the veteran player. Uncle Drew, while initially hesitant, relents and agrees to join Dax’s team. He only has one requirement: his players, his roster. Soon Dax and Uncle Drew are off to recruit Uncle Drew’s former teammates. With Uncle Drew’s old team back together, they square off against guys much, much younger and agile than them.

Uncle Drew, a film built around a character first seen in Pepsi commercials, is not going to win any awards anytime soon. The writing is at times questionable, to say the least. The attempts to provide background on characters is poorly done and very cliché and unoriginal. The story itself is extremely predictable, hitting all the right formulaic points in such a film. However, all is not lost. Despite, the bad, corny jokes, Uncle Drew still manages to please. Thanks in part to the zany performances from the likes of Shaq (who steals the show), Reggie Miller and Kyrie Irving, Uncle Drew still has plenty of charm and likability.

While not best thing you’ll see this year, Uncle Drew is still enjoyable, even though it’s nowhere near perfect. 3 out of 5.

Adam Staten lives in Perry Township and is a movie buff. Staten graduated from University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Communication Studies. He can be reached at adamstaten1@gmail.com.