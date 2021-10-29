UIndy’s Toriano Clinton breaks university rushing record

By Jacob Musselman

October 29, 2021 Stephanie Dolan

Greyhounds senior running back Toriano Clinton makes an X with his arms as he runs out during pregame before UIndy’s Homecoming game against McKendree. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)

Just keep running…

University of Indianapolis senior running back Toriano Clinton made history Saturday afternoon, breaking the program’s single-season rushing record in a dominating, 70-21 victory, at Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois. Heading into the day, the Division II rushing leader Clinton racked up 234 yards on the ground to surpass one of the program’s most high-profile records just eight games into the season.

Clinton spearheaded a UIndy rushing attack that generated 425 yards. He hit the 200-yard mark for the third consecutive week to become the first-ever UIndy rusher to surpass 1,500 yards in a season.

A look at Clinton’s games so far:

Week one against Saint Xavier: 147 yards , 3 touchdowns

Week two against Hillsdale: 270 yards, 4 touchdowns

Week three against Tiffin: 90 yards, 1 touchdown

Week four against Ohio Dominican: 67 yards

Week five against Southwest Baptist: 197 yards, 1 touchdown

Week six against McKendree: 287 yards, 4 touchdowns

Week seven against Lindenwood: 229 yards, 1 touchdown

Week eight against Quincy: 234 yards, 3 touchdowns

 

The Greyhounds have three games left in the regular season with their final home game on Nov. 6 against William Jewell at 2 p.m. at Key Stadium.