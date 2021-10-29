UIndy’s Toriano Clinton breaks university rushing record

Just keep running…

University of Indianapolis senior running back Toriano Clinton made history Saturday afternoon, breaking the program’s single-season rushing record in a dominating, 70-21 victory, at Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois. Heading into the day, the Division II rushing leader Clinton racked up 234 yards on the ground to surpass one of the program’s most high-profile records just eight games into the season.

Clinton spearheaded a UIndy rushing attack that generated 425 yards. He hit the 200-yard mark for the third consecutive week to become the first-ever UIndy rusher to surpass 1,500 yards in a season.

A look at Clinton’s games so far:

Week one against Saint Xavier: 147 yards , 3 touchdowns

Week two against Hillsdale: 270 yards, 4 touchdowns

Week three against Tiffin: 90 yards, 1 touchdown

Week four against Ohio Dominican: 67 yards

Week five against Southwest Baptist: 197 yards, 1 touchdown

Week six against McKendree: 287 yards, 4 touchdowns

Week seven against Lindenwood: 229 yards, 1 touchdown

Week eight against Quincy: 234 yards, 3 touchdowns

The Greyhounds have three games left in the regular season with their final home game on Nov. 6 against William Jewell at 2 p.m. at Key Stadium.