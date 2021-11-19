UIndy to host LEGO engineering competition

A lot of children played with LEGO as a kid, as well as a lot of adults. On Dec. 11, hundreds of students from across the state will converge on the University of Indianapolis campus to participate in the first LEGO League State Championship at the R. B. Annis School of Engineering.

Thirty-six teams made up of students in grades 4-8 will get three matches during which their robot has to solve a series of missions autonomously on a 4 X 8-foot table in two and a half minutes. Teams will be competing for an invitation to the FIRST World Festival to be held in April 2022 in Detroit, Michigan where they will compete against teams from over 100 countries. There is also a spot available for a team to be nominated for the Global Innovation Award powered by Star Wars Force for Change.

In addition to creating robots, students will also give a research-based presentation to a panel of judges. This competitive component is known as the Innovation Project. FLL’s Cargo Connect participants have learned how cargo is transported, sorted and delivered to its destinations. Using this information, students have identified real-world problems and completed the Innovation Project by developing innovative solutions to those problems.