UIndy to be featured in Amazon’s ‘The College Tour’

When Season 10 of Amazon’s “The College Tour” premieres the University of Indianapolis will become the first Indianapolis-area school to be featured. “The College Tour” is a web-streaming television series which allows colleges and universities to market their unique offerings to prospective students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit campus.

The series is hosted by Alex Boylan, former winner of CBS’s “Amazing Race.” Alex and his Emmy-Award winning production team have also worked on “Survivor,” “The World’s Toughest Race,” and “The Chef’s Table,” among others. Each episode of “The College Tour” features a single institution and contains student-driven segments that will give viewers an inside look at what it’s truly like to be a student at the featured college or university. Host Alex Boylan said the show “provides a well-rounded perspective that provides viewers with a feel for the culture and vibe of a campus that they can’t get just by reading about it online.”

From July 24 to 28, “The College Tour” was on UIndy’s campus filming 10 University of Indianapolis students who showcased their college experience on a variety of topics from campus life, housing, academics, athletics, what it’s like to go to college in Indianapolis, and more.

The University of Indianapolis episode will be available on The College Tour website in October 2023, and will premiere on Amazon Prime in February 2024.

