UIndy School of Engineering moves to larger Shelby Street location

The R.B. Annis School of Engineering is moving into the newly renovated R.B. Annis Hall at 3750 Shelby St. Since its founding, the school has rapidly grown into an innovative engineering school offering seven specialized areas of study in computer engineering, electrical engineering, software engineering, mechanical engineering, industrial and systems engineering, computer science and general engineering.

The larger facility on Shelby Street will accommodate these programs and address their space-related needs. The new space also allows the school’s DesignSpine component to expand beyond its original footprint and meet growing demand.

Ken Reid, associate dean and director of the R.B. Annis School of Engineering, said in addition to providing the necessary space for programs, R.B. Annis Hall will support the school as it builds an identity on campus and in the community.

“We will be more visible to our engineering partners, which should lead to more projects and partnerships for our DesignSpine program. This means more real-world, hands-on experience for our students,” Reid said.

The larger space translates to more opportunities for creative and innovative designs from the Annis School’s student teams. Reid said students will have a greater opportunity to establish exceptional working relationships in larger maker spaces, shops and labs. Faculty will have the opportunity to more effectively work with and mentor teams, as well as to collaborate with each other and other partners beyond campus.

“One aspect which I look most forward to is the creation of new space,” Reid added. “When student design teams meet with their industry customers, we’ll have a professional space in which to meet. The space itself will build a sense of community within students, and expand student opportunity.”

Reid hopes R.B. Annis Hall will pave the way for more innovative interdisciplinary projects which have been a hallmark of the Annis School. The recently launched Center for Collaborative Innovation, funded through an Elevate Nexus Higher Education Grant, will further promote the collaborative innovation framework.

“In addition to providing our students with innovative, cutting-edge experiences, these developments ensure that UIndy continues to meet current and long-term accreditation requirements. They also play a critical role in helping us to accommodate the increasing enrollments in our programs,” said President Robert L. Manuel.

The newly available space in Martin Hall created by the R.B. Annis School of Engineering move will be used to meet a variety of needs across campus including additional space for the Department of Music. As part of these improvements, physical plant operations have moved to 3802 Shelby St. and their vacated building will be renovated to allow for the expansion of the Department of Art & Design.

Plans are underway for a safe celebration of the Annis School’s expansion. Details will be shared once those plans are finalized.