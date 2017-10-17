UIndy Capital Project Targets Growth/Benefits Neighborhoods

Housing and green space project to enhance undeveloped University property

Responding to the success of a strategic vision to grow student enrollment and expand campus life, the University of Indianapolis today announced a plan to develop an area adjacent to campus for additional student housing, green space and parking.

The institution’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to develop nearly 2 acres of University-owned property between National and Standish Avenues and two lots east of Boyd Avenue (a portion of Boyd near National would be closed to vehicular traffic). The project was unanimously supported at a recent meeting of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission.

The residential development will add 300 beds (singles, doubles and quads) via a high-quality apartment building, similar to the Greyhound Village Apartments, which opened in 2015 as a joint venture with Strategic Capital Partners. The project is expected to be completed as early as January 2019.

“One of the defining pieces of our educational experience is that we connect with each other,” said University President Robert Manuel. “The investment in this new housing project will ensure that we can continue to learn and engage each other and continue to strengthen our campus community.”

“We are honored to partner again with UIndy on another student housing project. We are excited to be part of the many great things happening at the University, ”said Will Zink, vice president of construction and development for Strategic Capital Partners.

The University continues to work with Carson Heights and University Heights neighborhood groups to align the plan for campus growth with the goals of these neighborhoods. Several open houses are planned in the coming months to allow nearby residents and business owners to learn more about ongoing capital improvements in the area. Scheduled dates include noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Dec. 4, in UIndy Hall A in the Schwitzer Student Center on campus.

University of Indianapolis Vision 2030 Plan

The development is the latest effort as part of the Vision 2030 plan, which maps a path for university and community growth through four strategic focus areas: innovation, University relevance and placemaking, institutional competitiveness and continuing as a sustainable community anchor. Vision 2030 also sets a course for the future to strengthen facilities and programs for students and faculty while increasing community engagement both socially and academically.