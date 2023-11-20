UIndy Honors student named 2023 Student of the Year

Michael Chambers outshines national competitors to earn Honors award

The National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) named University of Indianapolis’ Ron and Laura Strain Honors College student Michael Chambers ‘23 ‘28 (Psychology, PsyD) as the 2023 Student of the Year for a four-year institution at their annual conference in Chicago last weekend.

The NCHC Student of the Year Award is presented to Honors students who are student members of NCHC, have made an impact on their Honors program, and who have participated in Honors at the regional and/or national level. Chambers was selected as the singular student for this honor, outshining thousands of students from hundreds of NCHC member institutions across the nation, including regional universities like Purdue University, Butler University and Ball State University.

Chambers was nominated for the NCHC Student of the Year award by Dr. James Williams, associate professor of history and executive director of the Ron and Laura Strain Honors College at UIndy.

“Michael is an exceptional student. Not many people can come into a university or college and deliver the kind of dynamic impact that Michael has, especially for someone who does not fit the traditional definition of a ‘college student,’” said Dr. Williams. “Michael receiving this honor is a highlight of my career. I think any teacher or mentor is overwhelmed with joy to see a student be recognized for their gifts, their work, and their success. Most Honors directors never get to see that happen for a student in their lifetime. I’m just filled with awe at what he has achieved, and I’m humbled to be able to celebrate this achievement with him.”

Chambers joined the Ron and Laura Strain Honors College after transferring to UIndy from Ivy Tech Community College, where he earned an Honors diploma with his associate’s degree. During his undergraduate studies, Michael served as the Vice President of the UIndy Honors Student Association and as a student representative to the Executive Board of the Mid-East Honors Association and was named the 2022 Strain Honors College Honors Student of the Year.

“Being selected as the National Honors Student of the Year by the NCHC is a dream come true, even though it wasn’t a dream I knew I had when I first started,” said Chambers. “Although the process of transferring from one Honors program to another was novel, Dr. Williams assured me that he would work with me every step of the way in order to make sure I succeeded in graduating with distinction. The culmination of all our efforts came to a head at the NCHC Annual Conference in Chicago, where I was thankful to have my family in attendance for the acceptance of the award.

“While the award had my name on it, I know full well that this is a direct reflection of the efforts of Dr. Williams and the entire Honors community here at UIndy.”

Michael is currently pursuing his clinical psychology doctorate within UIndy’s nationally-ranked PsyD program as part of his journey to becoming a clinical psychologist. He is a proud veteran and even prouder father to two young children.